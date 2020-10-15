College is where we all have those bitter-sweet memories. At some point, during the college days, didn’t we all wish it just gets over with? And when it finally did, boy don’t we miss all those special little things? From completing assignments in the canteen to borrowing a random person’s lab coat; from bunking classes early in the semester to burning the midnight oil right before the final exam; haven’t we realized how much those memories mean now? As we reminisce college memories, here is something for all those from Raghu College. Here are 5 things that the alumni of Raghu college in Vizag would relate to.

5 things the alumni of Raghu College in Vizag would totally relate to:

#1 It looks so different now!

Passing by the college, everything looks a little different. A new building near the basketball court, new passages at the entrance, and even the new trees and boundaries. Watching basketball matches near the main gate used to be fun!

#2 Fests got better

We heard they invite celebrities now. They come once in a while for promotions and also for fests. Why wasn’t it happening when we were there? No, we are not cribbing. Not even jealous!

#3 The virtual class trend

Yeah, we started it before it was cool. If y’all remember, we had virtual classes for Engineering Mechanics by Raghu sir. We didn’t need a pandemic to get innovative. Been there! Done that! Before it was even a thing.

#4 The internal gang wars

It may be an autonomous college now but back then it used to be different, with RIT being affiliated to Andhra University and REC to JNTU Kakinada, and we all had our share of arguments over which is better. But at the end of the day, it was one Raghu college.

#5 Dakamarri feels

Be it the alumni, or the present students, how can we complete a Raghu list without a mention of Dakamarri! Intra-college or inter-college, Dakamarri was the battleground for all the college wars and matches and we relate to it on a whole different level.

PS: The article was submitted to Yo! Vizag by an alumnus of Raghu College (Please note that the article doesn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of anyone).