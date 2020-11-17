OTT platforms have been streaming gripping movies and series to keep the audience glued to the screens. Over the past few months, we have witnessed several new movies premiering directly on the streaming platforms. Withstanding competition from big players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Allu Aravind’s Aha has also delivered memorable movies like Colour Photo and Krishna and his Leela, in the recent past. And if you’re confused about what to pick from the collection of recent Telugu movies on the OTT platforms, here are our five picks you shouldn’t miss.

5 recent Telugu movies you should watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Aha:

#1 Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Directed by ‘C/O Kancharapalem‘ fame, Venkatesh Maha, UMUR is a remake of the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful Araku valley, the story is centred on a simple photographer – Uma Maheswara Rao, played by Satya Dev. Supported by fine actors like Naresh and Suhas, Satya Dev delivers a commendable performance in the film. For a story that’s about a common man’s revenge, UMUR is a light-hearted take on rage and masculinity.

Now Streaming On: Netflix

#2 Krishna and his Leela

Bankrolled by Suresh Productions, Krishna and his Leela, struck a chord with the younger audience. Directed by Kshanam-fame Ravikanth Perepu, the movie stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles. This romantic entertainer has earned appreciation for its slick presentation and a fresh take on modern romance.

Now Streaming On: Netflix and Aha

#3 Colour Photo

Written and directed by debutant Sandeep Raj, Colour Photo is a romantic drama set in the 1990s. With actor Sunil playing the antagonist and Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles, the film takes a look at issues such as colour and caste. With its sensitive portrayal of colour discrimination, Colour Photo has been garnering applause from fans and critics alike. The film has certainly been one of the more popular picks from the recent lot of Telugu movies on OTT platforms.

Now Streaming On: Aha

#4 Aakaasam Nee Haddu Ra

Sudha Kongara’s ANHR is the story of a man from a small town who dreams of launching a low-cost airline. Starring Suriya in the lead, the film is based on the book ‘Simply Fly’ written by Air Deccan Founder, Captain GR Gopinath. Released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 November, the movie has been getting rave reviews for its inspiring storytelling and engaging performances.

Now Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Gatham

Gatham is definitely the surprise package on the list. The movie revolves around Rishi, who wakes up in a hospital and is told that he has suffered brain damage and memory loss. Though Gatham plods along with familiar tropes of a psychological crime thriller, it keeps the viewers hooked with interesting plot twists and its narrative style. If you are up for watching something out of the box, you can pick this Indie film.

Now Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video