Reading an autobiography is like watching behind the scenes of a thrilling movie. We see the glitz and glamour of successful personalities. But the journey behind the making of these stars is often left unnoticed. It takes years of toil and discipline to become the name that the entire stadium chants, to become a poster and a hero in the eyes of a child who wants to play for his country one day. Indian history has indeed stood witness to some really inspiring sports icons who have braved the odds, overcame their battles, and rose victorious. Not just sports lovers but in fact, every single person can draw inspiration from the lives of these individuals who worked hard to make it big. While there are several Indian sportspersons who penned inked their journeys, we shortlisted 5 autobiographies that’ll surely inspire you to chase your dreams.

List of must-read autobiographies by Indian sportspersons:

#1 The race of my life by Milkha Singh

If you haven’t seen “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” yet, this beautiful and emotional encapsulation of his life penned down by him and his daughter, Sonia Sanwaika is a must-read. His life has indeed been a race. The book chronicles his journey from running against trains to escaping death during the partition of India and from escaping the police to running in the army. It is no doubt that he was titled “The Flying Sikh.”

#2 Unbreakable by Mary Kom

A six-time World Boxing champion and yes, it’s a she! Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom’s journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming one of the most globally acclaimed woman boxers is a story every girl in India should know. Her struggle and her passion can be seen throughout this crisp and flawless narration.

#3 ​The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back by Yuvraj Singh

Who can forget the man who hit six sixes in an over? Yuvraj’s “The Test of My Life” is definitely one of the most influential autobiographies ever written by Indian sportspersons. This heart rendering personal account of Yuvraj Singh’s journey from cricket to cancer and back is a book of two stories. One talks about Yuvi’s childhood and blossoming career while the other sheds light on his battle against cancer. Who would have wondered that he had cancer brewing within him when he won the player of the tournament award in the 2011 world cup? With inspiring anecdotes from the life of the athlete, the book encompasses the story of struggle, survival, and immense human will.

#4 Playing to Win by Saina Nehwal

A former World No. 1 and one of India’s most successful sportspersons, Saina Nehwal writes an account of her life from a nine-year-old to becoming an Olympic medallist. This 117-page book is a complete insight into the making of a badminton champ right from the struggles of not just herself but her parents, coaches, and fellow players. It is without a doubt that she is credited for increasing the popularity of badminton in a country that worships cricket.

#5 Straight from the heart by Kapil Dev

Considered to be one of the greatest captains and all-rounders in the history of Indian Cricket, Kapil Dev shares a glimpse into his personal life with this book. Right from his controversial relationship with Gavaskar to the dark phase of match-fixing, this autobiography written right from Kapil Dev’s heart is indeed a treat to his diehard fans.