They say laughter is the best medicine, well not sure if it can cure the ongoing pandemic but it will make your day go better. Here are 5 Indian female comedians who vow to make you laugh your heart out, check out their comedy specials on the following OTT platforms:

List of comedy specials by Female Indian comedians:

#1 Things they won’t let me say -Aditi Mittal

Making it her first stand-up special on Netflix, Aditi Mittal talks about the life of a single Indian lady and awkward Indian movie reviews. Aditi is one of the pioneers for female comedians in India who represented our country Internationally.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Ladies up -Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Supriya Joshi, Niveditha Prakasam

Ladies Up is not your conventional stand-up special, this series with a 15min set each, 4 among the top female comics of India make you roll on the floor laughing. Kaneez’s witty take on being an immigrant from South Africa, Prashasti’s relatable content on life in UP, Supriya’s hilarious set on body image, and Mumbai and Niveditha’s rant about her conservation upbringing all together makes this series worth watching.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Don’t tell Amma -Sumukhi Suresh

Being a writer, producer, and actor, Sumukhi dons the role of a stand-up comedian in her special called Don’t tell Amma in Amazon Prime Video. Talking about her family and sharing anecdotes about her amma, Sumukhi tickles all of our funny bones.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Wonder Menon -Anu Menon

With Lola Kutty entertaining us in the early 2000s. Anu Menon gets back to the comic stage with a set on motherhood and her husband.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Almost Sanskari -Neeti Palta

With her bold and refreshing content on how society puts unnecessary pressure on girls to get married, Neeti Palta keeps you laughing till your stomach hurts. Neeti also talks about her Army dad and growing up awkward with her brother.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video