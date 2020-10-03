Six months into the lockdown and the OTT has now become a major part of our ‘new normal’ world. To keep us all engrossed with an interesting line up of movies, October is here with an ample dose of entertainment. Here are some of the much-awaited movies that are set for a direct OTT release this October.

4 much-awaited movies that are set for a direct OTT release this October:

#1 Ginny Weds Sunny

Starring the talented Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Ginny Weds Sunny is an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy film. The film’s soundtrack has been garnering all praise for its colour and pomp. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the film is a tale of an arranged marriage.

When: 9 October

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Color photo

Set in Machilipatnam, in the mid-90s, the film speaks of the societal standards of complexion and appearance. Starring Suhas and Chandini Chowdary and directed by debutante Sandeep Raj, the film looks like an addition to the fresh and offbeat content that has recently been hitting a chord with the Telugu audience.

When: 23 October

Where to watch: Aha

#3 Soorarai Pottru / Aakasam Nee Haddura

Suriya’s much-awaited Soorarai Pottru is slated to release directly on ott OTT after several delays in its theatrical release due to pandemic. The film is a biopic based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who had founded the low low-cost airline Air Deccan. Also starring Aparna Balamurali, the film will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

When: 30 October

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Halal Love Story

After the much-acclaimed sports drama film- Sudani from Nigeria, Zakariya Mohammed comes up with another Malayali comedy film- Halal Love Story. The film, starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Grace Antony, and Soubin Sahir, seems to have a ‘movie within a movie’ theme as Zakariya calls it, making us all the more excited.

When: 15 October

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video