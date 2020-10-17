The coronavirus tally in Visakhapatnam district crossed the 54,000 mark with 204 more individuals testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. While 162 individuals recovered from the infection, 3 patients succumbed to it in the said period. As per the report released on Saturday evening, Visakhapatnam accounted for 2183 active cases, 51,460 discharges, and 457 deaths, making up a total of 54,100 cases.

Of the new cases in Visakhapatnam, 95 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO while 109 were detected via the Rapid Antigen method. Special Officer for COVID-19, PV Sudhakar stated that Visakhapatnam currently accounts for 4 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, 248 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 3676 fresh cases of coronavirus as the overall count in the state increased to 7,79,146. In the past 24 hours, East Godavari recorded 567 new cases, while West Godavari witnessed 531 more individuals testing positive. As of Saturday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 37,102 active cases, 7,35,368 recoveries (including the 5529 recoveries between Friday and Saturday), and 6406 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 69,91,258 tests.

Meanwhile, 70,816 patients recovered and discharged in the 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases marked 62,212 across India. The national recovery rate further grown to 87.78%. “India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID. The active caseload of the country has fallen below 8 lakh for the first time after one and a half months. The total positive cases of the country today are 7,95,087. They comprise 10.70% of the total cases. The active caseload was below the 8L mark (7,85,996) last on 1st September. With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.