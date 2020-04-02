15 movies of Ajay Devgn that every film lover must watch

In 1991, a young stalwart made his entry into the Indian Film Industry. Literally an entry… balancing himself on two motorbikes! This was the debut of Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante, which also got him the Filmfare Award for Best Male (Debut) that year. Son of late Veeru Devgan, a master stunt choreographer and action film director, Ajay has certainly worked very hard at reaching the pinnacle he is at. Today, he dons the hats of an actor, director, and producer. Over the years, Mr. Devgn has garnered numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. In 2016, he was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri. Here is a list of the top movies of Ajay Devgn.

15 Ajay Devgn movies that every film lover must watch:

1. Naajayaz, 1995

Mahesh Bhatt directed this action thriller. Ajay plays the role of an honest police officer who finds out that he is the illegitimate child of an organized crime kingpin. This was a tale of human emotions against a violent backdrop.

2. Zakhm, 1998

One more from the Mahesh Bhatt directorial stable. It touched upon the issue of communal conflicts and social prejudices. The multi starrer was honoured with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. It was also a musical blockbuster presented by a Telugu music director, M.M. Keeravani.

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999

A musical blockbuster, which catapulted Ajay Devgn’s ability to be a completely character-driven artist. He plays the role of a married man, who realizes that his wife gave herself into an arranged marriage, and wants to reunite her with her true love. The movie was one of the biggest blockbusters of that year and won many awards across categories.

4. Lajja, 2001

This overseas commercial success had Ajay Devgn in a brief, yet powerful role. It also partnered him with director Rajkumar Santoshi. A complete multi-starrer this is a saga on women fighting for justice across various sections of society.

5. Company, 2002

This was the second mafioso offering from Ram Gopal Varma. He chose Ajay for the role of Malik, the mafia don. One of the main reasons was the character has a silent, composed and calm aura about him. Something that is a natural part of Ajay’s personality. This chilling thriller started put Ajay Devgn onto a higher pedestal of character personification.

6. The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 2002

This biographical movie of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, is certainly one of Ajay Devgn’s biggest, and most memorable, blockbusters. Ajay had personally done a lot of research and undergone physical transformation to fit into the role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this brought into limelight the story of Bhagat Singh, and his fellow freedom fighters, which in turn was lapped up by the young audiences of modern India. It remains to be one of the most special ones among the movies of Ajay Devgn.

7. Gangajal, 2003

Directed by Prakash Jha, this action crime film had made a mark in the audience’s minds as well in Ajay’s career graph. He portrayed the role of an honest senior police officer caught in the rigmarole of rural Central India. The aggression portrayed was not only in a physical form, but also in the character’s expressions and personality.

8. Khakee, 2004

This movie was a second time in two ways for Ajay Devgn. One was under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi. The other was playing an out and out negative role. The first such role was in Deewangee(2002) for which Ajay had also bagged that year’s Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role. In Khakee, Ajay played the main villain pitted against a group of policemen. A complete action thriller which went on to be a box office hit.

9. Apaharan, 2005

One more action film directed by Prakash Jha and set in Bihar. The movie is deals with the kidnapping industry running there. It also is the story of the contrasting beliefs, held by a father and son, and how that affects their relationship.

10. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, 2006

This was director Rohit Shetty’s second directorial movie. Ajay Devgn has already acted in his directorial debut, Zameen (2003), as well. A complete out and out comedy film, this was the pilot of the Golmaal Trilogy – Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal Again (2017).

11. Omkara, 2006

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello in a modern setting. The story is set in the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Ajay played the title role of a political goon who gets embroiled in an emotional revenge drama. The music was composed by the film’s director Vishal Bharadwaj.

12. Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, 2010

Ajay played the role of Sultan Mirza, a kind-hearted smuggler based in Mumbai in the 1970’s. A principled man, with a heart of gold, and a godfather-like figure to the people of the city. His character was loosely based on the infamous Mumbai ganglord, Haji Mastaan. An outstanding performance that brought Ajay many accolades.

13. Singham, 2011

This is a remake of a Tamil movie, Singam. This was the third, and most successful, partnership with director Rohit Shetty. Ajay plays the role of the honest, witty and highly principled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bajirao Singham. The crux of the moview being how his sincerity and commitment ensures that an entire police force carry out their duty diligently. A sequel, Singham Returns, was released in 2011.

14. Drishyam, 2015

This is a remake of a Malayalam movie, Drishyam (2013). Ajay Devgn plays the lovable father who goes to any length to protect his family. It also showed how manipulative a common man can be if the situation forces him to be so.

15. Tanhaji, 2020

The latest offering from Ajay Devgn as both the lead actor in the movie and its producer. Based on the life story of the Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare, Ajay portrays this perfectly. So far, it has been recorded as one of the biggest blockbusters this year.