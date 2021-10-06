A 62-year-old woman passenger was held at the Visakhapatnam International Airport for carrying bullets. The woman was apparently carrying thirteen 0.32 bore revolver bullets in her baggage while attempting to board a flight.

The security official, at Visakhapatnam International Airport, recovered the bullets during the routine baggage scanning at the airport. The Airport check-in requires the passengers to hand over any luggage that needs to go into the aircraft and only permits one cabin bag. Therefore, thorough checks and scanning are done on the luggage and hand baggage before the passengers board the flight.

The police have informed that the woman passenger had booked a ticket for an Indigo flight from Vizag to Hyderabad. The woman has been identified as a resident of Visakhapatnam. She neither had any Arms and Ammunition License nor other valid documents, to have had the possession of such prohibited objects. Consequently, the police officials registered a case against her at the Airport Police station in Visakhapatnam, under Section 25(1B) of the Arms Act.

On further enquiry, the 62-year-old woman claimed that she was not aware of the presence of the bullets in her bag. She elucidated that her uncle had a weapon around 25 years ago. Post this uncle’s death, his wife shifted to her place. She further explains that accidentally she must have packed the luggage with bullets in her bag before arriving at the Visakhapatnam Airport.

The accused has told the police that her uncle had a pistol license. The police officials have seized the bullets at the Visakhapatnam International Airport and took custody of the 62-year-old woman passenger. The Airport officials said that the investigation is still on.