100th warship of GRSE commissioned to the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam

LCU-56, the sixth ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at a commissioning ceremony held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on 29 July (Monday) 2019. The ship is the 100th warship of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

The ceremony, in Visakhapatnam, was commenced with a Guard of Honour to the Chief Guest on arrival. The Vice-Admiral congratulated GRSE for being the first shipyard in the country to have built the 100th warship. He further stated that the induction of LCU 56 will add to Maritime and HADR capability of ANC as the ship will be deployed for multi-role activities such as Beaching operations, Search and Rescue missions, Disaster relief operations, Coastal patrol, and Surveillance operations along the Andaman and Nicobar Group of Islands.

LCU 56, an amphibious ship, handles the primary responsibility of transporting and deploying of Main Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles, Troops and Equipment from ship to shore.

Vice Admiral AK Saxena, PVSM, AVSM, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition IHQ MoD (N), Major General Biji Mathew, Chief of Staff, Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), Commodore Ashutosh Ridhorkar, Naval Component Commander (NAVCC) ANC, Rear Admiral VK Saxena (Retd) CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) along with all Flag Officers of ENC and other dignitaries were present during the commissioning ceremony.

Credits: www.indiannavy.nic.in