No tourist itinerary can be complete without space for shopping, can it? And given the significance of Vizag on the tourist map, visitors hold great expectations when it comes to shopping in the city. And living up to the expectations are the myriad colourful and vibrant shops and stalls spread across the city. If you’re wondering what to buy in Vizag, here are 5 items that should top your list.

#1 Araku Coffee

Nestled amid the scenic Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley has been famous for its versatile coffee produce. Visitors can savour the richness of Araku Valley Coffee at Hut Arabica in Vizag. Launched by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation Limited (GCC), the cafe offers various grades of packaged grounded coffee. The products are sold at other GCC outlets in the city.

Location: Near VMRDA Park, Beach Road

#2 Araku Chocolates

At Hut Arabica, one can choose, from a unique assortment of chocolates, in flavours of peanut butter, coffee biscuit, coconut, honeydew, and honey with almonds. The chocolates made in the Araku Valley, promise a treat to kids and adults alike.

Location: Near VMRDA Park, Beach Road

#3 Handicrafts

Handled by the Andhra Pradesh Government, Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium is an ideal destination for handicrafts shopping in Vizag. From lacquerware toys of Etikoppaka to wooden painted toys of Kondapalli, the store has a huge collection of brassware, bronze castings, stone carvings paintings, and other products handpicked from the interiors of Andhra Pradesh. The miniature version of Bobbili Veena, available here, is a popular memento, often gifted to dignitaries.

Location: Main Road, Jagadamba Junction

#4 Ponduru Khadi

Popularly known as ‘Khadi Village’, Ponduru is a hamlet in Srikakulam District. Ponduru Khadi Bhandar in Vizag sources khadi saris, silk and cotton dhotis, from the weavers themselves. In times of mechanisation and power looms, there is a certain charm, attached to the handloom. Tourists can pick up either a handwoven sari or dhoti and take it back home as a souvenir.

Location: Sai Shopping Centre, Dwarakanagar

#5 Artefacts at beachside stalls

The list is never complete without shopping at shacks by the Rushikonda Beach in Vizag. With a whiff of salt in the air, walk by the stalls filled with artefacts, made with beads, seashells, and cone shells. One can select from a variety of products, including mirrors, trinkets, earrings, and chandeliers.

Location: Rushikonda Beach, Vizag