Tiny his stature, but lofty are his achievements. Meet Aneesh Tattikota, a 9-year-old energetic dancer from Vizag, who is amongst the 13 super contestants of the Super Dancer Chapter 4. Aneesh owes his paternal roots to Vizag and was a frequent visitor to the Vizag beaches on his yearly summer vacations. Now while he celebrates his success, Yo! Vizag, in an exclusive chat with his mother, brings to you his journey on this dancing endeavour, and up the halls of Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Aneesh’s mother Usha never knew that a summer vacation ritual of sending her child to a dance school would sprout the latent talent of dancing in him. Aneesh Tattikota was all of four years when he started to pick up Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s and the legendary dancer Michael Jackson’s graceful dance movements. While everyone celebrates Aneesh making his way to the top 13 candidates for the Super Dancer Chapter 4, Aneesh wittily smiles looking back on his two and a half year journey.

Aneesh Tattikota is a student of Zero Degree Arts Institute and has been a meritorious dancer since his nascent days. His training grounds and an integral part of his chiselling comes from being the finalist at the Dum Dama Dum Season 2.

Never before did a maestro in dance come forward to be a mentor for a contestant on the Super Dancer floor. Acknowledging the unique talent of Aneesh, Akash Shetty, a renowned choreographer at Maharashtra’s Best Dancer Season 1, has willingly come forward to work with this budding artist.

Another feather in his cap, Aneesh Tattikota is well versed with various dance forms and styles. The talented versatile dancer that Aneesh is, he also follows the contemporary and hip hop dance styles. Aneesh also practises dance forms of the past with a sword and armour. While we wish him all the best for his journey at Super Dancer, it’s worthy to note that Aneesh Tattikota has completed his 4th grade, and has balanced his academics well all along.

Just when Vizag was amidst celebrating the journey of Shanmukha Priya in the Indian Idol season 12, a post from Aneesh Tattikota has given the Vizagites even more reasons to be proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneesh Tattikota (@aneesh.tattikota)

It’s truly a moment of pride for Vizag that two budding talents from the city are representing it on the national level with their unmatched skills.