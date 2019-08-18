Vizag-based Hip-Hop dancer makes city proud on international stage

Pranoy Kar recently made Vizag proud by entering the finals of Hip-Hop International Dance Competition. Yo! finds out more about his dancing prowess.

Some make it big in academics, while others bring in laurels at sports. However, what the Visakhapatnam lad Pranoy Kar proves is that glory can be rung in by following one’s passion as well. The heart of this 26-year-old lad was in dance, and he has bagged the gold medal in the Locking category, at the Hip-Hop International dance competition held in Goa on 9 May 2019. He will now represent India at the finals in Arizona, USA, which have been scheduled for 9 August.

Tracing back to his past, he was introduced to Hip Hop dance in 2011 and picked it up mostly by watching Youtube videos. He started professional training from 2014 under Professional dancer Anto George, whom he calls as his inspiration. Associated with Vizag’s Destiny Breakers Crew from 2014-2016, he then started his own crew ‘House of Karma’ which is a blend of dancers from all Hip-Hop styles. Pranoy has been teaching Popping, Locking and Hip hop street style dance at Indian Navy’s Naushakti Vihar in Visakhapatnam for a while now.

Having participated in 42 competitions at local and national levels, he won many titles. He also honed his skills and widened his knowledge through workshops by renowned dancers like Gemini Lockiano (Paris) and Kid eyes (USA), Pranoy.

For this prestigious competition organised by World famous dancer Paul Mitchell, Pranoy spent a year in training for and perfecting his moves. In Arizona, he would be accompanied with his crew member Devjyothi Goswami who won silver in the Popping category.

As he teaches teens at his classes the dance form of Locking, Pranoy wishes more youngsters would take it up in the city. Balancing his time between dance classes and practice, this certified Zumba and Zoca instructor, has his sights on the stars. And Yo! Vizag wishes him the best for Locking in the grand prize.