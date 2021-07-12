Never before had the gap between a movie teaser, and its subsequent release, been so long. The Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Narappa was all set for a theatrical release on May 14 2020 but didn’t materialize due to the second wave of the Covid-19. With the public centres reopening, the audiences, critics, filmmakers, and especially Venky Mama fans couldn’t wait any longer for the OTT release date of Narappa.

For the past few days, Narappa’s OTT release date has been doing the rounds. Even after an April 29 post from the lead actor confirming that the new theatrical release date will be announced once the pandemic is overcome. Drawing curtains on the highly anticipated speculation, Amazon Prime Video announced that Narappa will have a direct OTT release on 20 July.

Narappa is a Telugu remake of the Dhanush-starrer blockbuster Tamil movie Asuran. The film is directed by Srikanth Addala and stars Priyamani, Karthik Ratnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Sampath Raj in prominent roles. In the teaser that was released last year, Venkatesh is seen as an angry man walking with a sickle in his hand. With haste and screamingly loud dialogues, he looks promising and determined to accomplish the task at hand. Narappa, on the surface, tends to revolve around the tryst between a farmer’s family and a wealthy landlord who hails from the upper caste. The Dhanush-starrer Asuran was a commercial success that received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, and Venky Mama’s fans expect Narappa to follow suit.

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the 2019 films F2 and Venky Mama. While 2020 was a dormant year for the film fraternity at large, Venky Mama is all set to come back with a bang in 2021. Apart from Narappa’s release, Drushyam 2 and F3 are also on the cards.