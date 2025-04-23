TCS is now set to commence operations at its Visakhapatnam branch at Millennium Towers, following a key approval from the Board of Approvals (BOA) in Delhi. The BOA has sanctioned the denotification of Millennium Towers from the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rushikonda, clearing a major hurdle.

This development comes after a series of high-level discussions between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, which played a pivotal role in bringing TCS to the city. As part of its long-term plans, the state government has allocated 21.6 acres of land to TCS on Hill No. 3 within the Rushikonda IT Park for establishing a dedicated campus.

In the interim, 2.08 lakh square feet of office space within Millennium Towers has been assigned to TCS to kickstart operations.

However, as Millennium Towers falls under an SEZ, the existing regulations mandate that only export-oriented business activities can be carried out from within its premises. Since TCS intends to utilize the space for domestic IT services, the company requested that the government initiate steps for denotification.

A proposal was subsequently forwarded to the central government, and approval has now been granted. An official from APIIC confirmed that TCS has been notified of the green signal from the BOA, and the company is now preparing to carry out interior works and begin operations at a time of their choosing. TCS will establish a delivery center in Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam with a capacity of over 2,000 seats.

