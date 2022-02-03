On 2 February, 2022, a giant marlin fish (Kommu Konam in Telugu) killed a Parawada fisherman, who was fishing 60 nautical miles off the coast of Bay of Bengal. The victim, Molli Joganna (40), was a resident of Jalaripeta in Mutyalammapalem Panchayat, Parawada. Joganna, along with four other fellow fishermen, left for sea at 4pm on 1 February, 2022. As they continued to work overnight, they found a marlin fish stuck in their net at 7 am the following morning. As the crew found it difficult to pull up the marlin fish, which weighed 70kgs in their net, Joganna jumped into the sea to help them.

The marlin, which is one of the most aggressive fish known, attacked Joganna with its spear-like snout. The snout of the marlin fish being strong, and sharp enough to tear through a human body, killed the fisherman instantly. The Parawada Circle Inspector, P. Eswara Rao, informed that the body of the dead fisherman was shifted to Anakapalli NTR Hospital, for post-mortem. Further, the case was referred to the Coastal Security Police (marine police).

The marlins are one of the most aggressive fish known. These fish are usually found in deep sea waters, but also swim closer to the coast during winter season, due to the shift in direction of wind. Though fishermen are often injured by various sea animals, it is very rare that someone gets killed by a fish. Such cases are usually heard from the coastal regions of the United States (U.S) and Australia.