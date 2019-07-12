NITI Aayog plans big for electric vehicles in India by 2025

As the country is developing, and progressing forward, one of the main concerns is auto pollution. The Government of India is constantly striving to solve this issue across all sectors of the automobile category. An approach, towards this objective, has been presented, to the Lok Sabha, by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India. He has written that the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI), also called NITI Aayog. He has proposed a rapid migration of the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment in India towards electric vehicles (EVs). The latter had presented this proposal at the National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage meeting held on 14 May 2019.

As per the report, post 31 March 2023, the three-wheelers sold in India should be electric ones with lithium-ion and other advanced battery chemistry only. Additionally, post 31 March 2025, and the two-wheelers (below 150 cc capacity) should also be electric vehicles as well. Nitin Gadkari added that the Indian Government is certainly working on meeting the demands of electricity for the new set of vehicles.

The basis of this proposal stems from various key stakeholders, of different ministries, driving towards the cleaning up of Indian cities and overall transition towards electric vehicles. Gadkari also reiterated the goal of making India a manufacturing hub for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

In response to a separate query, the Minister said that currently, there are 3,97,184 electric vehicles in India.