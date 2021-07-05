One of the leading private hospitals in Vizag, CARE Hospitals has launched a “Department of Interventional Pulmonology” at their Ram Nagar hospital. They are among the first corporate hospitals, in Andhra Pradesh, to open such an innovative division. Interventional Pulmonology is a brand new diagnostic tool that is best for early diagnosis, and treatment, of a variety of cancerous, and non-cancerous, conditions in the lungs. It includes minimally invasive endoscopy procedures of the lungs. Interventional Pulmonology procedures are efficacious and less invasive alternatives for thoracic surgeries, done as simple outpatient procedures.

On the launch of the new unit, Dr. Vishal Goyal, Chief Operating Officer at Care Hospitals, said, “CARE Hospital Vizag is pioneering in ‘Interventional Pulmonology’. It is one among few centres in Andhra Pradesh to offer all the latest advancements in the field of pulmonology. Such as all types of diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopy, pleuroscopy and EBUS (Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy) for an extensive evaluation of pulmonary conditions and offer diagnostic and treatment services for all major lung problems under one roof by working hand-in-hand with the Thoracic Surgery, Vascular Surgery and Interventional Radiology Departments.”

Dr. Goyal further stated that with the new Interventional Pulmonology division, the Department of Pulmonology, at CARE Hospital Vizag, is well equipped and specialised to treat any lung condition, including lung transplantation. “Our team of pulmonologists works closely with a multidisciplinary team of consultants to develop personalised treatment options for every patient at the hospital, ensuring that you breathe easy and enjoy every moment of life.”

Interventional Pulmonology is quickly becoming the go-to diagnosis and treatment option for all lung conditions and the people of Vizag can be happy that one of the premier hospitals in the city has a specific division for it.