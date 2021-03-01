Standing true to the expectations, Sony TV’s music reality show, Indian Idol 12 has been registering impressive TRP ratings. Hosted by singer-actor, Aditya Narayan, the TV show features Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya as the jury. With the theme, Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome, the grand premiere took place in December with its top 15 contestants. With the elimination of Anushka Banerjee on Sunday from the show, there are 11 singers vying for the title. In a proud moment for Vizag, Shanmukha Priya and Sireesha Bhagavatula, both hailing from the city, have made the cut to the list of top 11 contestants at Indian Idol season 12.

Sunday’s episode aired with the theme India Ki Farmaish. The makers handpicked fans of the reality show, giving them the opportunity to watch the episode live at the studio. While all the contestants put in their best performances, it was Shanmukha Priya who won the heart of Femina Miss India Runner-up, Manya Singh. The young singer swept the judges and the audience off their feet with her electrifying performance to the track ‘Aye Bachchu’. Showing her support, the Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh crowned Shanmukha Priya saying that every girl has the right to feel like a princess.

Sireesha, on the other hand, enthralled everyone with her mesmerizing rendition of the popular song from Rangeela, ‘Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua’. Commenting on the performance, Vishal Dadlani said, “Sireesha, the song was originally sung by Hariharan and Swarnalatha. The fact that you are able to sing both parts is an achievement in itself. Well done!”

List of top 11 contestants of Indian Idol 12:

1) Shanmukha Priya

2) Sireesha Bhagavatula

3) Nachiket Lele

4) Sayli Kishore Kambli

5) Anjali Gaikwad

6) Md. Danish

7) Ashish Kulkarni

8) Arunita Kanjilal

9) Sawai Bhatt

10) Nihal Tauro

11) Pawandeep

Season 12 of Indian Idol, has been receiving a thumping response from the audience. The submissions for the auditions of Indian Idol 12 were made online due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. While 32 contestants made it to the auditions, the figure has further been filtered down to 11 for the rounds going forward.