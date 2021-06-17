There’s one Malayalam movie that the fans have been waiting for more than a year. The Covid-19 pandemic has denied them time and again but there has been no decline in the buzz. Everyone still wants to see Malik. Everyone is still asking when Malik will release and where. In the past one week or so, rumours started circulating that Malik will get a direct digital release due to the theatres in Kerala and the rest of the country being closed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Last week, producer Anto Joseph finally confirmed that the movie is going to have a direct OTT release, stating that the OTT platform has not been finalised yet. Now, lead actor Fahadh Faasil has come forward and issued a statement regarding the release of Malik.

The filming of this political crime drama was completed back in early 2020 and ever since then, it has been a very long wait for the fans. It was originally slated to release theatrically back in April 2020 but it was then postponed due to Covid-19. A later release date of 13 May 2021 was set but this was also called off with the theatres closing due to the raging second wave. The makers of Malik have acknowledged the long wait the fans have had to put in for this film and have finally decided on a direct OTT release.

Starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, Malik is a political drama which has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan, who previously worked with Faasil on C U Soon (2020). They are going to collaborate again for the survival thriller Malayankunju, the filming for which is still going on. The story of Malik follows a young man’s life as he fights against political and police corruption in his village.

In his statement that was shared as a Facebook post on his official profile, Faasil stated that unlike his recent OTT releases like Joji and Irul, Malik was meant for the theatre audience from the beginning. Now, due to the unprecedented circumstances, they have opted for an OTT release for the film. He mentioned how all the crew involved had worked over a year on this ambitious project. He requested all his fans in the film’s best interest to watch it when it releases digitally on an OTT platform.

The Malayalam actor also talked at length about his dangerous accident that happened on 2 March 2021 while he was shooting Malayankunju. The actor had to undergo nose surgery after the accident and a lengthy recovery which led to his lockdown beginning in March itself.

Other than that, in this heartfelt letter to his fans, Fahadh Faasil also shared the highs and lows of his life so far and his journey towards becoming an actor. Talking about Bangalore Days (2014), which recently completed 7 years, he shared how special it was for him to shoot that film and how he met Nazriya there.

Along with Malik, many other Malayalam movies like Cold Case are now nudging towards a direct digital release. as the response to releases like Joji is making the producers more confident.