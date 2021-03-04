Nestled within the Eastern Ghats, Vizag is a rich home to wildlife. With various scrub habitats and water bodies like Meghardri Gedda, Kondakarla Ava, Gambheeram among others, Vizag houses many species of birds. Also, the adjacent areas of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram witness seasonal birds flying in for nesting. A few species of such birds even migrate from different countries within Asia. Vizag also attracts exotic birds from the Himalayas during winters. On this note, here are 5 stunning species of birds and where to spot them in Vizag.

#1 Asian Paradise Flycatcher

These exquisite birds, with beautiful crowns, are native to the Himalayas. For every winter, these birds migrate to southern India to get away from the bitter cold in the snow-capped mountains. One can spot these beauties at areas providing thick green cover around Vizag.

#2 Plum Headed Parakeet

Hailing from the neighbouring forested hills, these colorful beings flock to freshwater bodies a little before the start of the monsoon season. These feathered beings mainly depend on fruits and blossoms to feed on. In Vizag, they can be spotted at Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.

#3 Ruddy Shelduck

Yet another winter migratory bird, Ruddy Shedlock migrates to India from the Central Asian region. Enthusiastic birdwatchers can find them in a variety of water bodies around Vizag. These birds can also be seen near the water channels adjacent to the city airport.

#4 Purple Swamphen or Grey-headed swamphen

These birds are residents of waterfowl species found in the thick Aquatic vegetation of various water bodies. They have a striking red bill and forehead and feed on floating vegetation at freshwater bodies. In Vizag, Purple Swamphens can be seen in abundance at Kondakarla Ava.

#5 Orange Breasted Green Pigeon

Found at the hills covered in the thick forest around Vizag, Orange Breasted Green Pigeon is a fruit-eating pigeon. They can be seen perching on the open branches during sunrise. One can observe them frequenting different fruit-bearing trees.