All you need to know about APSET: Exam pattern, timings, and centres

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) – 2019 will be held on 20 October 2019. It is an annual test for those who wish to apply for the position of Assistant Professor in State-run Universities in Andhra Pradesh. Only those candidates who hold post-graduation degrees in the subjects they have chosen are eligible to write this exam.

APSET Exam Pattern

APSET consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper-I is a general test of the candidate’s ability and has sections like mathematical reasoning, teaching aptitude, research aptitude, etc. This paper will be having 50 questions, with each question valuing 2 marks. Paper-I can be attempted in either- English and Telugu. The candidate will be allotted 1 hour to complete this paper, post which, there will be a break for 30 minutes.

Paper-II is a test based on the subject that the candidate has chosen. Out of the 30 subjects that are available to choose from, Commerce, Economics, Education, History, Political Science, Public Administration, and Sociology are available in English and Telugu. All the remaining subjects are only available in English. It’s a 2-hour paper, containing 100 questions, each question worth 2 marks.

Both papers’ answers have to be marked on an Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheet provided to the candidate. There is no negative marking in either of the papers.

APSET Exam Timings

Paper-I: 9:30 am to 10:30 am

Paper-II: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

APSET Exam Centres

APSET will be held in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kurnool

For further details about APSET, one can contact organisers on [email protected] or reach on 0891-2730148.