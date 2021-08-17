Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is a Hyderabad based diagnostic service network in the healthcare category. The consciousness and awareness regarding health have grown significantly and hence resulted in the rising demand for preventive healthcare in India. This diagnostic service has a healthy presence in Vizag as well.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning radiology, imaging, nuclear medicine, conventional and speciality lab services, and diagnostic cardiology. These diagnostic services offer a wide range of health checkup facilities.
Health Checkup Services at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre in Vizag
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers four categories of checkup packages ranging from the price range of Rs. 1,099 to Rs. 8,199. Following are the four categories and their offerings
General Wellness Packages
Vijaya Whole Body Checkup
Vijaya Master Health Checkup
Vijaya Health Screen
Vijaya General Health Checkup
Vijaya Executive Health Checkup
Lifestyle Packages
Vijaya Cardiac Profile
Vijaya Diabetic Health Checkup
Vijaya Kidney Health Checkup
Vijaya Liver Health Checkup
Vijaya Anemia Checkup
Vijaya Bone Checkup
Vijaya Nutrient Panel
Women Packages
Vijaya Well Women Checkup
Vijaya Hormonal Health Checkup
Vijaya Women Hairfall Checkup
Vijaya PCOS Check-up-Female
Seasonal-Promotional Packages
Vijaya Monsoon Health Plus – Basic
Vijaya Monsoon Health Plus – Comprehensive
Covid-19 (RT-PCR) Sample Collection Service
According to the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre website, the Covid-19 (RT-PCR) sample collection service is available only at the Gopalapatnam branch in Vizag. All enquiries related to the Covid-19 test can be placed through 040-21000000.
Diagnostic Centres
Vijaya Diagnostic Centres are spread across 13 cities in four states. In Andhra Pradesh, the Vijaya Diagnostic Centres are in Nandyal, Nellore, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam. The following are the various centres in Vizag and their addresses.
#1 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Jagadamba Centre
Address: 13-26-7/10, KGH UP Road Opposite Mecca Masjid, Jagadamba Centre, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530020
#2 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Gopalapatnam
Address: Railway Station, 11-6/1, below Indian Bank, opposite Simhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530027
#3 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Dwaraka Nagar
Address: 47-11-16, Plot 238 & 239A, 1st Floor Grand Palace Building, 1st Ln, opposite Ravindra Bharathi School, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016
#4 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Gajuwaka
Address: 10-6-21, Andhra Bank Lane, Opposite Laxmikanth Theatre, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530026
