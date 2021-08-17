Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is a Hyderabad based diagnostic service network in the healthcare category. The consciousness and awareness regarding health have grown significantly and hence resulted in the rising demand for preventive healthcare in India. This diagnostic service has a healthy presence in Vizag as well.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning radiology, imaging, nuclear medicine, conventional and speciality lab services, and diagnostic cardiology. These diagnostic services offer a wide range of health checkup facilities.

Health Checkup Services at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre in Vizag

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers four categories of checkup packages ranging from the price range of Rs. 1,099 to Rs. 8,199. Following are the four categories and their offerings

General Wellness Packages

Vijaya Whole Body Checkup

Vijaya Master Health Checkup

Vijaya Health Screen

Vijaya General Health Checkup

Vijaya Executive Health Checkup

Lifestyle Packages

Vijaya Cardiac Profile

Vijaya Diabetic Health Checkup

Vijaya Kidney Health Checkup

Vijaya Liver Health Checkup

Vijaya Anemia Checkup

Vijaya Bone Checkup

Vijaya Nutrient Panel

Women Packages

Vijaya Well Women Checkup

Vijaya Hormonal Health Checkup

Vijaya Women Hairfall Checkup

Vijaya PCOS Check-up-Female

Seasonal-Promotional Packages

Vijaya Monsoon Health Plus – Basic

Vijaya Monsoon Health Plus – Comprehensive

Covid-19 (RT-PCR) Sample Collection Service

According to the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre website, the Covid-19 (RT-PCR) sample collection service is available only at the Gopalapatnam branch in Vizag. All enquiries related to the Covid-19 test can be placed through 040-21000000.

Diagnostic Centres

Vijaya Diagnostic Centres are spread across 13 cities in four states. In Andhra Pradesh, the Vijaya Diagnostic Centres are in Nandyal, Nellore, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam. The following are the various centres in Vizag and their addresses.

#1 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Jagadamba Centre

Address: 13-26-7/10, KGH UP Road Opposite Mecca Masjid, Jagadamba Centre, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530020

#2 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Gopalapatnam

Address: Railway Station, 11-6/1, below Indian Bank, opposite Simhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530027

#3 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Dwaraka Nagar

Address: 47-11-16, Plot 238 & 239A, 1st Floor Grand Palace Building, 1st Ln, opposite Ravindra Bharathi School, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530016

#4 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Gajuwaka

Address: 10-6-21, Andhra Bank Lane, Opposite Laxmikanth Theatre, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530026