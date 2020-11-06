As we continue to filter through thousands of movies and web series in search of good content, the likes of Bhanumati & Ramakrishna, Johar, and Colour Photo have certainly pushed Aha into our radar’s range. With the OTT platform looking to entertain the audience with more exciting content in the coming days, here are 4 Aha originals that we have pinned our hopes on this November.

Aha originals releasing this November:

#1Tamasha with Harsha

While talk shows aren’t new to our audience, Tamasha with Harsha seems to be a quirky and fun programme from the looks of the promos. Hosted by Comedian and YouTuber Harsha Chemudu, the show will see him interviewing an interesting lineup of actors and filmmakers including Navdeep, Karthik Gummakonda, Niharika Konidela, and Sandeep Raj.

Streaming now

#2 Anaganaga O Athidhi

The thriller starring Payal Rajput and Chaithanya Krishna is the Telugu remake of the critically-acclaimed Kannada movie Aa Karaala Ratri. Helmed by Dayal Padmanabhan, the director of the original film, Anaganaga O Athidhi explores the themes of greed, lust, and desire.

Streaming from: 13 November

#3 Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma

After entertaining the viewers with Krishna and his Leela, the lead actors of the film, Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Seerat Kapoor are set to come together with MVGV. The story revolves around Sidhu, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls for Vineetha a career-driven youngster. Touted to be a romantic comedy entertainer, the movie is set to stream online from 13 November.

Streaming from: 13 November

#4 CommitMental

The web-series stars Bigg Boss fame Punarnavi Bhupalam and Udbhav Raghunandan aka Chicago Subbarao. This Aha original tells the story of a young couple, Anu and Phani, who after being in a long-distance relationship for three years, face the prospect of marriage. The series is an official remake of the popular TVF’s web-drama Permanent Roommates.

Streaming from: 13 November