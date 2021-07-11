Across the world, movies are made to entertain, but a few of them remain etched in the memory and carry a long-lasting impact. Since its early years, and especially the 1990s, the Telugu Film Industry has been a pioneer in producing content to inspire women. While we acknowledge the pivotal role women play in our lives, here are the 7 iconic female-centric Telugu movies to watch with them.

#1 Mahanati

Mahanati depicts the real-life story of popular yesteryear Telugu actress Savitri. While Keerthy Suresh plays the titular role, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha, and Vijay Devarakonda portray other prominent characters. The film received national and international accolades for its real-life depiction. A feather to the cap, Keerthy Suresh bagged the Best Actress Award at the 66th National Film Awards for her exceptional performance in Mahanati.

#2 Arundhati

Starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role, this Kodi Ramakrishna directorial had taken the box office by storm in 2009. The film revolves around the protagonist taking on a diabolic Aghora, seeking exact revenge. Stunning performances from Anushka Shetty and Sonu Sood, sound technicalities, an intriguing storyline, and top-notch direction helped the film stand out as one of the best horror movies made in Telugu but it is also one of the best female-centric movies.

#3 Anukokunda Oka Roju

A gem from Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Anukokunda Oka Roju keeps you glued to the seat right from the word go. Featuring Charmme, Jagapathi Babu, Shashank, and Pavan Malhotra in terrific form, the film revolves around a bizarre incident that takes place in the life of the protagonist. Filled with suspense, twists, and thrills, this one is not to be missed.

#4 Karthavyam

Karthavyam is a 1990 Telugu political action film that stands the test of time even today. The film is based on the real-life story of India’s prominent police officer, Kiran Bedi. The film depicts the trials and tribulations a woman police officer goes through and how Kiran Bedi overcomes all of them. The film was subsequently dubbed into Tamil and Hindi. It’s one of the best female-centric Telugu movies.

#5 Osey Ramulamma

A Dalit woman’s rebellion against injustice based on her caste comes into play. A masterpiece directed by Dasari Narayana Rao, Osey Ramulamma was the first film in the 1990s without any hero playing the main role. The plot revolves around vengeance and revenge Ramulamma takes on the human atrocities she is faced with.

#6 9 Nelalu / Tommidi Nelalu

It is very unusual that a 2001 Telugu-language drama gets premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in retrospective. A lesser-known fact, 9 Nelalu starring Soundarya and Vikram was shot in 15 days. The plot of the film revolves around a diligent wife who accepts unusual prepositions to finance her husband’s expensive operation. The film was later reshot and released in Tamil as Kanden Seethaiyai.

#7 Anthapuram

Anthapuram is inspired by the 1991 American film Not Without My Daughter. This action drama under the Anandi Art Creations banner stars Jagapati Babu, Soundarya, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, and Saradha. Anthahpuram brings a routine occurrence of feuding families in a small village in Rayalaseema who are induced with vengeance. The film won nine Nandi Awards and three Filmfare Awards.