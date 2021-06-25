If not for educational YouTube channels, Elon Musk would have never said “You don’t need college to learn stuff. Everything is available for free on the internet. You can learn anything you want for free.”, and Robert Kiyosaki would have never said “Millennials are the most highly educated generation in history. They have cell phones; they didn’t get educated at school. They got educated on social media.”

In a fast-moving world, learning is a constant. Irrespective of one’s age, position, and the career stream one belongs to, keeping up to date is nothing but a necessity. We are paving ways towards a decentralized capitalist society that revers knowledge more than money and power. From fixing a tube light at home to mining bitcoins, everything is available with the click of a mouse. A prudent question to ask- does anything really exist if it didn’t have a digital version of it?

Knowledge’s importance is inversely proportional to its availability, all you need is your curiosity. While there is too much to grab, here is Yo! Vizag’s compilation of educational YouTube channels from different streams that will keep you curious for a lifetime.

#1. Think School

The Think School is a rebel in the Indian education system. A rebel with a strategy. This YouTube channel promises to solve a problem which the college is either creating or solving. This school incorporates the B-schools method of teaching by teaching with a case study and is the final destination for business and marketing strategies. True to its name it gets you thinking, and at the end of the day what else is the human brain for.

#2. CA Rachana Phadke Ranade (Finance)

“The engine of financial inclusion needs the oil of financial literacy to move the economy forward.” It’s once again that too big to handle – too small to understand that’s pushing financial education away from the Indian education system. This educational YouTube channel promises to explain finance to a layman. What about you? Ever given a thought, what will you do with all the money if you don’t know where to put it?

#3. Amish Aggarwal (Law)

Hold on! Is it that only a lawyer needs to know his\her rights, responsibilities, and duties, and obligations? Do you remember this civics class phrase? ‘Ignorantia Juris non-excusat – Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Whom else better can we learn law from other than a practicing Delhi high court lawyer?

#4. StudioBinder (Film Making)

The art of telling a story has gained prominence with the eruption of various mediums to deliver. Ask a freelancer and you will know the importance of content creation skills – be it written, voice, or video. And as more people get on the internet, you will only welcome a bigger audience. And what are you still waiting for when StudioBinder teaches you for free on his YouTube channel.

#5. Abhi and Niyu (Current Affairs)

From everything going on in the country, to hot topics that are debatable for times to come, Abhi and Niyu’s educational YouTube channel always have an opinion of theirs. It’s almost impossible to find a burning topic and the couple did not make a video on it for you to share it on your wall. A detailed explanation of anything and everything is forever in store on the Abhi and Niyu’s channel.