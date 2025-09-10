Vizag is a burgeoning centre for startups, freelancers and professionals. Its flourishing I.T and industrial sectors are fuelling a growing demand for co-working spaces. Post Covid the idea of “work from home” gained massive traction; however, it comes with its own pitfalls, such as continuous distractions or power outages. The solution – Head to the nearest shared working office space! These co-working spaces provide facilities ranging from private cabins to dedicated desks for day-use options for both individuals as well as teams. What’s more, you get to meet like-minded people to develop career insights. Here are some top and exclusive 4 co-working places in Vizag!

1. My First Office

This shared space is located in the IT hub of Rushikonda and also in the central Siripuram area. It offers a wide range of facilities such as high-speed wi-fi, private cabins, meeting rooms and a vibrant community hall ideal for startups and freelancers.

Pricing: Rs 5000/month for hot desks. Day Passes are available for flexible needs.

Location: Rushikonda & Siripuram

2. The Cowork Spaces Vizag

One of the highest-rated shared working spaces, it is known for its plug-and-play set-up. Professional staff and central location, ‘The coworking space’ Vizag offers hot desks, private offices and is perfect for corporates and entrepreneurs who are on the move and are looking for a lively atmosphere that boosts networking.

Price: Rs 5000/month – Rs 15000/month

Location: Gurudwara Jn.

3. Huztle Hive

Popular for its collaborative vibe, this co-working space offers dedicated desks and private cabins for start-ups. It offers high-speed wi-fi, meeting rooms, making it ideal for dynamic team meetings or informal meetings, even conducting latent recruitment interview rounds and a haven for start-ups.

Price: Rs 5000/month- Rs 15000/month

Location: Siripuram

4. Qubexpro

This is one of the prominent shared working spaces in Vizag. It provides a wide range of fully functional co-working spaces in multiple locations. Qubexpro offers a top-quality co-working area with modern features like ergonomic seating, high-speed internet and a cafeteria to catch up on a brew and bite. It caters to startups and professionals with flexible desks and private offices. The staff is friendly and welcoming. Its peaceful ambience and easy-to-commute location make it a preferred choice for city dwellers.

Price: Rs 5000/month – Rs 25000/month

You might also like No Content Available

Location: Dwaraka Nagar, Ram Nagar

These top 4 co-working places in Vizag blend affordability, flexibility and modern facilities, making them perfect for fostering innovation and enhancing productivity. These shared spaces have become a game-changer for remote workers and digital nomads in this smart city who are seeking the best possible alternatives for home-based work stations or cafes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.