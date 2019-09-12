UK re-introduces two-year post-study work visa for foreign students

On 11 September, the United Kingdom’s (UK) Home Office, announced, to reinstate the two-year post-study work visa for international students.

Earlier in 2012, the work visa policy was scrapped, by the then UK Government. The move had drawn a lot of flak amongst the students as well as the British Universities. Currently, the international students at the undergraduate level or above are allowed to look for work only up to four months. Reportedly, the new policy will enable the graduated international students, including those from India, to stay back in the UK, for two years with a post-study work visa. Furthermore, these graduates will be allowed to apply for jobs, regardless of the courses studied.

The UK’s Department for Education (DfE) said, “the new immigration route will be available to those students, who have successfully completed any subject, at undergraduate level or above, with a track record of compliance and have ‘Tier 4 Visa’, at the point the route is introduced”.

The Hindu reported that 19,750 Indian students are currently pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the UK. This revised policy will certainly open doors to many enthusiasts in India, who seek a career in the UK.