TTD Chairman to scrap L1, L2 and L3 VIP break darshan system at the temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is likely to abolish the VIP Break Darshan system at the world-renowned shrine of Tirumala. The Break Darshan system is divided into three lists: L1, L2 and L3, with L1 being the most privileged one. Led by the Chairman YV Subba Reddy, the TTD has announced that it will be scrapping the L1, L2 and L3 darshan soon.

Speaking to media persons, YV Subba Reddy said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been leading several reforms as a part of bringing about a change in the state. In the same way, we will also be taking certain steps in reforming the system at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. As a part of the same, the L1, L2 and L3 darshan system, which was brought into effect to benefit the previous government, will be scrapped soon. While alternative methods will be introduced to facilitate the canceled darshans and follow protocols, the focus will be laid on providing darshan to the common devotees.”

It may be noted that the TTD Chairman, in an earlier statement, had assured to arrange hassle-free darshan to all the devotees who visit the holy shrine of Tirumala.

While the new TTD board is yet to be formed, the decision to discontinue the VIP Break Darshan of the L1, L2 and L3 system is likely to be implemented in the coming few days. Reports further claim that an earlier system, which was in effect until 2012, might be reintroduced to facilitate darshans.