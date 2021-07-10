Licious, which lets you order meat and seafood online, launched its twelfth outlet in India and its first outlet in Vizag in March 2021. In December 2020, when the company was planning its strategic expansion, Vizag, figured on the top of the list. A major factor being that Vizag, home to a number of local, national and expatriate residents, offers a variety of cuisines that are predominantly seafood and meat-based. Only a pure non-veg Vizagite would appreciate the essence of Licious’s launch, with GVMC banning meat and seafood sales every Sunday and the pandemic restricting everyone indoors.

This Vizagite would have never imagined going to a meat shop and asking for Chicken Breast Boneless or Lean Goat Curry Cut (Small – 19 to 21 pieces) or Bata Small Whole, Cleaned or Chicken Breakfast Sausage with Chives or the ready to cook Mixed Party Platter The launch of Licious has made it all possible. A fun fact, all the aforementioned items are the most popular searched items on the Licious mobile app.

Licious is a farm-to-fork business model and is the first meat and seafood brand from India to be certified with Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 (one of the highest food safety certifications in the world). Now that we are able to source world-class, fresh, hygienic and standardized meat, with just a click, here is a quick guide on Licious to exploit its offerings.

Licious product category

Licious offers its entire range of 200 products in all its outlets.

The various categories it offers are as follows:

Mutton

Chicken

Fish & Seafood

Prawn

Ready to Cook

Kabab and Tandoori

Spreads

Eggs

Combos

Cold Cuts

Super Saver Pack

Licious Meatopia

Meatopia is Licious’ subscription program that offers exclusive benefits to subscribers. One can join Meatopia by logging on to the Meatopia page and choosing a preferred plan. The current plans are available for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months duration. With the Meatopia subscription plan, unlimited free delivery on all orders above Rs. 99 is guaranteed.

How to order meat/seafood from Licious in Vizag?

Follow these steps to order your choice of meat or seafood from the Licious app in Vizag:

#1 Go to the Licious app or website and sign up

#2 Pick the meat you want to order and add it to the cart

#3 Go to the checkout menu, add your address and choose a payment method

#4 Your order summary will be shown to you before you make the payment

#5 Pay for the order and then have meat delivered to your doorstep within a day.

Mode of Delivery & Payment

Licious offers a cash-on-delivery option. You can place your order on the app and pay when your order reaches home. Additionally, Licious also encourages the online mode of payment via the app with a debit/credit card and UPI.

Licious also has 2 pickup points in Vizag. One can order meat on the app and take delivery of the order at the nearest pick-up point. The three pickup points are Dwarakanagar and MVP Colony.

So, here is your quick guide to how you can make the most of Licious in Vizag. Happy shopping!