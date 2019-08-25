Switching roles to make ends meet, an auto driver in Vizag shares his story

From offering school drop and pick-up services to giving Ola rides, Appalaraju switches roles to make ends meet. The auto driver from Vizag shares his story with Teja Kovvali.

“I started out as a 22-year-old when I leased my first auto in 2004. It has been 15 years since then and there have been many twists and turns over the years. After sustaining many challenges, I recently shifted to a seven-seater from a three-seater.

My day starts at 6.45 in the morning. The routine begins with school drops, which go on until 9 AM. I then switch to Ola and stay available for rides until 12 noon. The afternoons are once again hurried with picking up children from the schools. After this, I get onto Ola until 9 in the night before returning home.

Daily-earnings vary each month depending on the demand. While some days see a spike, the others tend to slip by without many rides. On average, I manage to earn about Rs 500 daily.

Regarding family, my wife is a homemaker. My son is studying Intermediate second year while my daughter is in the Intermediate first year. We are a happy family and spend quality time together whenever possible. I generally prefer not to work on Sundays, unless there’s anything urgent to attend. I am a huge fan of Mahesh Babu and go to the movies with my family. We also visit the beach and attend family functions.

Given the highly competitive market today, I’m not sure if my intermediate qualifications will be able to fetch me any other job in Vizag. However, if given an opportunity, I’m looking for a change in my field of work,” shares the auto driver.