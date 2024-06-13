On 12 June 2024, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Amaravati. Along with him, 24 ministers from the NDA took oaths to form the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. Out of 24 ministers, 17 are first-timers, 3 are women, 8 are from backward class (BC) communities, 1 is a Muslim, 2 are from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 1 is from Scheduled Tribe, among others. As we await the portfolios that will be allocated to these MLAs, here’s some background on each of them so you can get to know them better:

1. N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP)

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, born in Naravaripalle, held the position of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh previously from 1995 to 2004 and from 2014 to 2019. Naidu started his political career with the Indian National Congress (INC) but switched to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983. He is applauded for modernizing the non-bifurcated Andhra Pradesh under his regime, and transforming Hyderabad into an IT hub. With his comeback, the new Andhra Pradesh is expected to take similar strides in development.

2. Konidela Pawan Kalyan (JSP)

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, is from Bapatla. He founded the Janasena Party in 2014 and has been a vocal advocate for various social issues. He is known for his philanthropic work and mass appeal. After losing in the 2019 elections and waiting for a win for a decade, he has finally been victorious in the 2024 elections. He was responsible for initiating the triparty alliance, bringing together Kamma and Kapu casts with the merge.

3. Nara Lokesh (TDP)

The son of Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, 41, is a Stanford graduate and a former World Bank official. He has held several ministerial portfolios, including Information Technology and Panchayati Raj. His extensive ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra, spanning over 3,000 kilometres, played a crucial role in securing one of the most significant victories in the 2024 elections. He won the Mangalagiri seat by a margin exceeding 90,000 votes, and is expected to become an important figure in the development of Andhra Pradesh over the next five years.

4. Nadendla Manohar (JSP)

Nadendla Manohar, from the Tenali Assembly constituency, is a senior leader of the Janasena Party and a former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly who has been selected as one of the Cabinet Ministers. He has a strong legislative background and focuses on governance reforms and grassroots political activism.

5. K Atchannaidu (TDP)

K Atchannaidu is a prominent TDP leader who has served in various capacities focusing on socio-economic development, labour and employment issues in the past. He is quite outspoken and has been vocal in his support for the TDP chief through the duration of his arrest in 2023. He has been serving as an MLA representing the Tekkali constituency from TDP since 2014.

6. Vangalapudi Anitha (TDP)

Vangalapudi Anitha, from the Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency, is the state president of the ‘Telugu Women’ wing of the party, with a reputation for being an advocate of women’s rights. Aged 40, she is the youngest of all the ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet and is also the only minister from the united Visakhapatnam district. Before embarking on her political career, Anitha spent nearly 12 years working as a teacher, during which time she often confronted local leaders about the condition of government schools.

7. Anagani Satya Prasad (TDP)

Anagani Satya Prasad, a real estate businessman-turned-politician, comes from a politically active family. His uncle, Anagani Bhagavantha Rao, previously served as an MLA and minister.

Since 2014, Anagani has consistently won the Repalle seat. In the 2014 elections, he defeated YSRCP’s Mopidevi Venkata Ramana with a majority of 13,355 votes, and he repeated this victory in 2019 with a majority of 11,555 votes. Over the past decade, Anagani has garnered significant support from the public of Repalle, and his victory in the constituency was guaranteed this time. Satya Prasad is known and appreciated for his focus on the welfare of rural communities.

8. Nimmala Rama Naidu (TDP)

Nimmala Rama Naidu is a seasoned TDP leader with a strong commitment to agriculture and rural development. In 2005, he established the Dharmarao Foundation in honor of his father. He dedicates half of the income from his 20-acre farm to providing rice, essential items, and medicines to the poor, elderly, and disabled each month.

He is known to be reliable and accessible, and has been commended for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the strong wave of support for the former Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in 2019, Nimmala secured a comfortable victory. In the 2024 elections, he achieved a remarkable majority of 67,945 votes in Palakollu.

9. Satya Kumar Yadav (BJP)

Satya Kumar Yadav, a BJP national secretary and first-time MLA, secured victory over YSRCP stalwart Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy in Dharmavaram constituency. Originally hailing from Maharashtra, Satya Kumar’s ancestors settled in Hindupur. Prior to his political career, he served as the personal secretary to former President Venkaiah Naidu for an extended period before returning to active politics three years ago.

10. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (TDP)

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, elected as one of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers, is a former minister who joined TDP after leaving the YSRCP, won as the party’s candidate for the Atmakur assembly constituency.

11. Kollu Ravindra (TDP)

Kollu Ravindra, a former minister for youth services and tourism, actively promoted the enhancement of tourism infrastructure and initiatives for youth empowerment. In the 2019 elections, Ravindra stood as the TDP candidate against YSRC’s Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and was defeated by approximately 5,000 votes. Despite contending with several legal challenges over the past five years, Ravindra has garnered considerable sympathy, particularly because of his background in the fishermen community.

12. Kolusu Parthasarathi (TDP)

Before the 2024 elections, Kolusu Parthasarathi, the YSRCP MLA from Penamaluru, switched allegiance to the TDP, citing the YSRCP’s neglect of state development as his reason. Reports indicated that his dissatisfaction stemmed from being overlooked for a position in former Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s cabinet during his tenure. After his victory in 2024, he has been initiated into the State Cabinet by Chandrababu Naidu.

13. Ponguru Narayana (TDP)

Ponguru Narayana is an industrialist-turned-politician from the TDP. He has served as a minister for municipal administration and urban development, emphasizing sustainable urban planning and infrastructure development.

14. NMD Farooq (TDP)

NMD Farooq, a veteran TDP leader with a history of serving as a legislator and council chairman, secured the Nandyal seat in the 2024 elections with a substantial majority of approximately 12,000 votes. He has previously represented the constituency in 1985, 1994, and 1999. Throughout his campaign, Farooq pledged ongoing support for the Muslim community, promising initiatives such as pensions, financial aid, and interest-free loans.

15. Payyavula Keshav (TDP)

Payyavula Kesav achieved a landslide victory with a majority of 21,000 votes in Uravakonda. Since his initial election as MLA in 1994 during the TDP’s tenure in power, Uravakonda had not seen a ruling party MLA for the subsequent 25 years. Payyavula Keshav has now broken this pattern in the 2024 elections, bringing promises of development to the constituency.

16. Kandula Durgesh (JSP)

Kandula Durgesh, a leader from the Janasena Party, is known for his grassroots activism and efforts in rural development. He has been a vocal advocate for farmers’ rights and sustainable agricultural practices.

17. Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (TDP)

Doctor-turned-politician, Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, won the 2014 and 2019 elections in Kondapi previously and was once again victorious in the 2024 elections. He has worked on various initiatives aimed at improving educational infrastructure and access to quality education in rural areas.

18. Gottipati Ravi Kumar (TDP)

Representing the Ummadi Prakasam district, Ravikumar entered politics following in the footsteps of his late father, Gottipati Hanumantha Rao, a formidable force in Prakasam district politics. His track record speaks volumes: five consecutive victories without a single defeat—from Martur to Addanki, crossing party lines from Congress to YSRCP and now TDP.

Despite being a leader of the Kamma social class, his impact resonates statewide. There were discussions that when the government was formed in 2014, Chandrababu had pledged a ministerial position to Ravikumar if he switched parties—an assurance now fulfilled.

19. Gummadi Sandhya Rani (TDP)

After twice contesting in assembly polls and once in a parliamentary election, facing defeat on all three occasions, Sandhya Rani has finally became an MLA in 2024 marking her first electoral success since entering politics in 1999. Reports indicate that Sandhya Rani’s campaign plea for the citizens to give her “one chance” resonated well with voters this time around.

20. B C Janardhan Reddy (TDP)

Winning in the Banaganapalle constituency, a stronghold of the ‘Reddy’ clan, Janardhan Reddy previously became an MLA there in 2014, and now again in 2024. Despite facing numerous legal challenges and personal hardships over the past five years, he remained steadfast by Chandrababu’s side, going to jail and enduring various legal battles without hesitation. He is one of those veteran TDP leaders who have been with Naidu through thick and thin.

21. T G Bharath (TDP)

TG Bharath is an industrialist-turned-politician who emerged victorious from the Kurnool Assembly constituency. He introduced his ‘Six Guarantees’ alongside the party’s ‘Super Six’ initiative aimed at transforming Kurnool into a Smart City. Bharath boldly declared that if he does not fulfill these guarantees within the next five years, he will not contest the 2029 elections. His commitments include developing Kurnool into a Smart City, fostering new industries to boost local youth employment, and ensuring the safety and security of women, among other promises.

22. S Savitha (TDP)

Fondly called ‘Savithamma’, the TDP State Executive Secretary is a strong advocate for the development of Backward Classes (BC). She has repeatedly emphasized the need for proper educational incentives and funds for the community. Hailing from the Kuruba caste herself, she won as an MLA for the first time over former minister Ushasree Charan. She was appointed as one of the ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet as a step towards social integration.

23. Vasamsetty Subhash (TDP)

Hailing from Srirampuram village in Amalapuram mandal of the united East Godavari district, Vasamsetti Subhash is a prominent leader of the Settibalija (BC) community. His familial roots in public service run deep—both his parents have served as municipal councilors of Amalapuram Municipality, with his mother Krishnakumari currently holding the position.

Subhash initially established himself in the BC community through his involvement in the SAF voluntary organization. He began his political journey as the joint secretary of the YSRCP state youth wing. Following the Amalapuram riots, he switched allegiance to the TDP, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation. Vasamsetti Subhash won from the Ramachandrapuram constituency in the 2024 elections.

24. Kondapalli Srinivas (TDP)

The MLA of Gajapathinagaram, Kondapalli Srinivas comes from a long lineage of politicians. His electoral victory over YSRCP’s Botcha Appala Narsaiah by a significant margin of 25,300 votes in the 2024 elections marked his debut as an MLA. Interestingly, Srinivas defeated Appala Narsaiah in his first attempt at elections. His grandfather, Paidithalli Naidu, previously served as an MP for the erstwhile Bobbili Lok Sabha constituency from 2004 to 2009. Subsequently, his uncle, Appala Naidu, held the MLA position from Gajapathinagaram constituency in both 2014 and 2019.

25. Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy (TDP)

Ramprasad Reddy ventured into direct politics in 2003 with aspirations for a Congress party ticket in the 2009 elections, which did not materialize. He contested in the 2012 by-elections under the Congress banner but faced defeat. In 2014, he aligned with the Jai Samaikyandhra Party, only to be unsuccessful once again. Subsequently, he joined the YCP and actively campaigned for Srikanth Reddy’s victory in the 2019 general elections. Despite not being able to secure a position in the ruling party for the next three years, he later switched allegiance to the TDP.

In the 2024 elections, amidst tough competition within the Telugu Desam Party, Ramprasad Reddy received the ticket for the Rayachoti Constituency. This election marked his first victory as an MLA in Rayachoti.

With these Ministers swearing in to the Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh is officially in a new era of governance led by the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.