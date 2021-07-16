From birthdays & marriages to political meetings and cultural fests, an auditorium plays a pivotal role in uplifting the entire event. Sometimes the auditorium becomes a landmark location for the entire locality. While there are several halls, multi-purpose enclaves, and other theatres in the city, here are the famous and well-celebrated auditoriums in Vizag. Some of them are so well-known that they have even featured in a few Telugu movies over the years.

#1 Gurajada Kalakshetram

Gurajada Kalakshetram Auditorium was inaugurated in 1986 in remembrance of Sri Gurajada Apparao, a famous playwright, poet and writer in Telugu theatre. The auditorium recently underwent a major transformation. The open-air sitting arrangement continues to be a drawing point. The auditorium is covered with multicellular polycarbonate sheets, with a standing seam profile, which reduces the temperature inside the auditorium.

#2 Kala Bharathi Auditorium

Susarla Surya Bhagavath Sankara Sastry envisioned setting up a cultural institute in Vizag. Though Sankara Sastry passed away in March 1989, his dream was fulfilled. A two-storied air-conditioned auditorium, the Kala Bharathi was inaugurated by the then Governor, Krishan Kant, on May 10, 1991, with the great M S Subbalakshmi auspiciously rendering the inaugural concert.

#3 VMRDA Children’s Arena

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Children’s Arena was built with the aim to bring high-quality entertainment and learning for children. This children’s arena is a theme-based auditorium. And yes, the themes showcased are children-oriented, meaningful and patriotic. While regular filming of movies is on the cards for weekends, schools have been using the premises to run chosen films throughout the week as well. It’s one of the best auditoriums in Vizag.

#4 Port Auditorium Kalavani

Port Auditorium Kalavani is a 650-seater auditorium built by the Visakhapatnam Port. This auditorium received a face-lift in 2016. The port was established as part of its social responsibility for the city. There is also an art complex, which includes a gallery for an exhibition, apart from facilities to conduct art workshops and a place for artists to meet, discuss and work. During its renovation, the Visakhapatnam Port Chairman had sought the help of the Professor in the Fine Arts Department, Andhra University, Ravi Shankar Patnaik, to help design a facility suitable and convenient for the artists.

#5 Dr. YVS Murthy Auditorium

The Dr. YVS Murthy Auditorium is located on the North campus of the Andhra University. This auditorium has been the go-to venue for several festivals celebrated in the city. The auditorium was one of the venues for the National Youth Festival that was celebrated in Vizag in 2017. This auditorium is also the selected destination for community meetings held by the government.

#6 Open Air Auditorium (Andhra University)

The auditorium, which was built in 1965, has a history of plays staged by many artists. It was severely destroyed by Cyclone Hudhud, which hit Andhra Pradesh in 2014. This auditorium was also the stage for many yesteryear Telugu films. It’s one of the oldest auditoriums in Vizag and a major heritage spot in the city.

#7 Balayogi Kala Pranganam

The Balayogi Kala Pranganam Auditorium is fondly called the Open Auditorium. This auditorium featured in a lot of Telugu movies in the early 20s. The famous song ‘Anagana Akasam Undi’, from the Telugu movie Nuvve Kavali (2000), was shot at this open auditorium in GITAM University.