If you ask people to name their favourite road in the city, most will reply with “Beach Road”. It’s one of the popular reasons why people love Vizag. Not many cities in the world can claim to have such a scenic road by the shores. This 32 km stretch of road runs right along the coastline of Vizag. And when it comes to going for a ride in the city, there is no place better than Beach Road. From students going to college on their bikes every morning, to families taking their cars out for a ride on the weekends, Beach Road is the preferred choice for most of them.

Here are some of the reasons why people of Vizag love driving on the Beach Road:

#1 The breeze

In a coastal city like Vizag where humidity is high, and the temperatures can soar on sunny days, Beach Road is an escape for many from the heat. Be it just sitting on its side or driving on it, Mr. Breeze is always there on Beach Road.

#2 Sea view

No matter what time of the day, driving on Beach Road is an experience that encapsulates all kinds of vibes. During the day, you get an unhindered view of the vast amounts of blue that is the Bay of Bengal. At night, the black sea contains glitters of the ships at bay. When it rains in the city, the clouds make pristine formations over the sea that can please any nephophile in the world. If you want to explore the coastal beauty of Vizag, Beach Road has loads of it.

#3 Roadside stalls

Street food is Vizag’s favourite kind of food. From muri mixture to Maggi to kebabs, Vizag is spoiled for street food choices. And Beach Road is one of the best places to have street food in Vizag, especially at RK Beach. Not just that, even a simple cup of coffee/tea by the sea can be a very attractive prospect. This is why Beach Road is usually flocking with youngsters hanging out or trying the various delicacies.

#4 Tourist places

Any tourist that wants to cover the popular tourist spots in Vizag in their tour has to touch the Beach Road at some point or other. From RK Beach to Kailasagiri, Beach Road is a must for people who want to see the heart and soul of Vizag. And not just that, the Andhra Pradesh State Government is planning to develop the Beach Road further into a tourism corridor, with a slew of projects announced.