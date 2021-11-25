Tajangi Reservoir, near Lambasingi, is fast emerging as a major tourist destination in Vizag. For a long time, it was the lush green hills and deep blue waters of Visakhapatnam that held many captive. Then, multiple adventure activities, brought in by the tourism officials, have bolstered the city’s fame as a tourist heaven for many. Keeping up with the new tourism policy, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is with an aim to promote adventure tourism in Visakhapatnam District. Here are the existing and upcoming-planned adventure sports in Tajangi Reservoir in Vizag.

#1 Water Zorbing

Young and old, have you ever wondered what it’s really like to roll around in a hamster ball? The water zorbing adventure sport just makes you feel so. Made of durable PVC, makes the zorb ball perfect for bouncing on the water. You can crawl, roll, walk, or jump, the water zorbing ball lets you do all with utmost safety – the water.

#2 Zip-lining

The Zip-lining adventure sport in Tajangi Reservoir is a magnet for adventure enthusiasts. One can engage themselves in the thrill of zipping 200 meters in 50 seconds across the park like a bird. Not only does the activity give you an adrenaline rush, it also offers a picturesque birds-eye view of magnificent locations around the city of Vizag.

#3 Trampoline

Trampolines have always been the gift every kid has wanted. With evolving technology, trampolines have become safer and more bouncier. Though various sizes of trampolines are available across the world, only the mini trampoline – which fits only for kids – is available at the Tajangi Reservoir in Vizag.

#4 Traditional Archery

Have you ever got to use the traditional bow – the timeless and authentic one, with a sleek design? The traditional archery sport just offers an organic way to direct the flow of shooting experience. The bows have a graceful bend and the arrows have a classic design that are steeped in history. The traditional equipment, along with other elements beckons that one can have a lot of fun even while missing the bullseye.

Upcoming Adventure Sports Activities at Tajangi

With an aim to promote adventure tourism in Tajangi, various new adventure activities have been planned. According to Integrated Tribal Development (ITDA) Officials the permissions for paramotoring, bungee jumping and boating have been completed. Adding to the aforementioned information, the officials added that boating, both speed and paddle boats are in the pipeline.

Tajangi Adventure Sports Help Desk