The television media has come back, harder than ever, with series and episodes drawing the telly audience back to the small screen. Be it comedy, singing, cooking or a chat show, these reality shows have introduced concepts and ways to entertain viewers. While we regularly post OTT releases and updates, this week is special as short snippets and promos from the show have sent ripples on the Telugu entertainment front. With no further ado, here are the 3 upcoming episodes on ETV that the Telugu audience are eagerly waiting for.

#1 Alitho Saradaga – Brahmanandam Episode

Alitho Saradaga is a popular chat show that features the who’s who of the Telugu entertainment business. Hosted by comedian Ali, the show is known to pose interesting questions, wherein the invitees have made shocking, honest, and sometimes emotional confessions. From hosting legendary singers like SP Balasubramanyam and Geetha Madhuri to hosting eliminated Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants, the show has an episode for all types of audiences. This time around, on the Alitho Saradaga show is the King of Comedy – Brahmanandam. Since the promo launch a few days ago, social media has been buzzing with memes making the best of Brahmanandam clips.

#2 Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu – Mahesha Babu Episode

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, hosted by Jr, NTR, is the Telugu adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. This season of the show saw new beginnings and witnessed Jr. NTR elated to welcome Ram Charan as the first guest. With the craze that the duo have got for their upcoming film RRR, this episode of the show witnessed new heights in terms of TRPs. Now with the show dropping a promo with the Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu, who generally keeps himself away from these reality/chat shows, on the show, the telly audience have been eagerly waiting to catch the two stars together.

#3 Dhee 13: Kings vs Queens Grand Finale

Dhee, the most celebrated dance show amongst telly audiences, is all set to welcome Icon Star Allu Arjun. This show has completed 12 successful seasons and the 13th season will have the perfect finale with Tollywood’s dance maestro gracing the show. In the teaser that has been trending ever since its release, Allu Arjun is seen dancing to the beats of his upcoming film – Pushpa’s song – ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’.