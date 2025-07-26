During a media briefing on 25 July 2025, the Visakhapatnam City Police unveiled a comprehensive social reform plan aimed at making the city safe, tourist-friendly and more inclusive. City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi explained that the department is already moving forward with a number of measures designed to rehabilitate individuals released from prison, assist the homeless population, eliminate begging in public areas, and support employment opportunities for the transgender community.

Highlighting the importance of transformation over punishment, Commissioner Bagchi said that the police are working to redirect criminal tendencies toward constructive and socially beneficial purposes. At the same time, beggars and the shelterless are being offered support through work opportunities and shelter facilities, with the aim of restoring self-reliance and social inclusion.

The Commissioner expressed a special commitment to supporting the transgender community, recognising the systemic neglect and marginalisation they often face. By providing access to employment and social services, the police hope to address one of the root causes of urban crime and simultaneously promote inclusivity.

The City Police Commissioner also emphasised the value of friendly policing, explaining that building trust with the public consistently leads to better results. He also shared his direct contact number with citizens who may need urgent help, making the police approachable and responsive.

As Visakhapatnam undergoes rapid urban transformation, including a growing nightlife culture, the police department is intensifying night patrols and strengthening city surveillance. Simultaneously, steps are being taken to tackle rising cybercrimes and regulate traffic with greater efficiency.

If this social reform plan proposed by the Visakhapatnam Police is executed properly, the urban experience in the city is poised to become more inclusive.

