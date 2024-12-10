One night, Ganesh, who went to drop his friend off near the old office, was taken back by a building between Fishing Harbour and St Aloysius School. The eerie silence of the building, which is often closed and remote still sends chills down his spine, every time he looks at it. This is the story of that building in Visakhapatnam – The Mystery of Hamilton Memorial Masonic Temple.

Hamilton Memorial Masonic Temple near Beach Road in Visakhapatnam is a century-old building that remains a mystery to many. The entry of this building is often restricted to the public throughout the year, except for one day – Universal Brotherhood Day celebrated on 24 June, every year.

The Story

The Masonic Temple near Beach Road existed since 1895 and is popularly known as Waltair Lodge-56. The place is dedicated to a sect of people known as Freemasons, who believe in a brotherhood that transcends caste, creed and religion.

Historians believe in 1730, the colonial rulers established a freemasonry in India at Fort William in Calcutta.

After that, British Coast Artillery made efforts to set up a Masonic Lodge in Visakhapatnam. The stone ground floor was laid in 1808 and was completed in 1912. The construction was named after NAW Hamilton, a renowned freemason.

The Design and Architecture

This two-storey building has a simple architectural pattern: verandas on the ground floor and arcuate arches on the top floor. The ground floor has a jail-like pattern on the windows and an opening at the centre to enter the building.

The triangular dome on top looks superimposed on the building. Apart from the main entrance, this building has a five-foot wall with another entry gate, making it difficult to see the entire structure while we pass through it.

The building is made of rubble masonry and has a main hall surrounded on three sides by verandas and the beautiful Madras terrace.

Who are Freemasons and What Do They Do?

Modern Freemasonry was established in England in 1717, but its origins can be dated back to the medieval period. It is the oldest fraternity in the world and among the oldest continued organizations in history.

The freemasons in Visakhapatnam include judges, bureaucrats, businessmen and people from all walks of life. Every third Saturday they gather at the temple and conduct some rituals.

Every year on June 24, the Freemasons Society raises funds among themselves to conduct free medical camps and provide scholarships to the needy in Visakhapatnam.

