The Girijan Co-operative Corporation products, coffee and pepper, have got an organic tag from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). With this, the tribal farmers cultivating the two varieties are likely to get a higher price for their produce.

Over 1,900 tribal farmers in the Chintapalli division are cultivating coffee plants on 2,187 acres. According to Girijan Co-operative Corporation officials, the process of documentation for their products to get the organic tag began four years ago. The documentation for getting organic certification for the coffee being cultivated on over 3,000 acres in GK Veedhi mandal is in process, according to GCC officials.

New products

Meanwhile, the GCC is keen on expanding its business and recently launched new products like hand wash, dish wash, herbal hair oil and glycerine soaps. The products were launched by Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora in Visakhapatnam.

It is proposed to open GCC outlets in various tourist places and weekly shandies to promote tribal products all over the country. On the occasion, GCC chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani underlined the need for setting up a coffee processing unit at Downuru.

