On September 22, Visakhapatnam made a historic achievement by hosting an event that had the largest display of crochet squares in the world, making it into the pages of the Guinness World Records.

The event was held near CMR Function Hall in Venkojipalem, organised by Madhavi Suribhatla who leads Mahila Manovikas. It witnessed the remarkable craftsmanship of 450 people from all age groups ranging from age 6 to 86. The event, hosted in Visakhapatnam, has made it into the Guinness World Records, marking a historic milestone for the city.

The participants not only set a world record but also exceeded the typical requirements of a crochet record. While the typical requirements were 20,000 crochet squares, with more than double the requirement this gathering witnessed a stunning 58,112 squares.

Madhavi Suribhatla was presented with a certification from Swapnil Dangarikar, a representative from the Guinness World Record in London. Their achievement was marked with the title of “Largest Display of Crochet Squares.”

This remarkable display highlighted the dedication and talent of the participants. The event garnered global attention for the city and set a new record for the “Largest Display of Crochet Squares.”

Mayak Kumari Deo, former convenor of INTACH Visakhapatnam, attended as the chief guest, along with Dr Renuka Rani, the secretary of the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, Jayashree Hathangadi, a Heritage narrator and Dr Renuka Rani, secretary of crafts council of Andhra Pradesh graced the occasion.

In 2023, the largest display of crochet ponchos was 2,719 and was achieved by Mahila Manovikas (India) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. A group of Women from Mahila Manovikas prepared it at home and then donated these to charity. This is their second record achievement. Before that, they achieved the largest display of crochet caps in 2022.

