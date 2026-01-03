Tourist attractions in Vizag: Vizag travel guide 2026 edition

2025 saw Vizag become one of the most happening places, from making headlines over the new Google Data Centre in Vizag to tech giants like Cognizante opening their campuses and investing in Vizag, it looks like the world is finally seeing and recognizing Vizags potential. Hidden gems like Kambalakonda Hills, Kailasagiri, AND Katiki Waterfalls finally getting the recognition they deserve. Here is a list of things to do and see in Vizag:

1. Skywalk Glass Bridge- Kailasagiri

This one of its kind 55- meter-long glass bridge, built on Kaisagiri, Rushikonda gives a breathtaking panoramic view of the Bay and Mountains. Built out of strong glass and equipments imported from Germany, this glass bridge give the feel of walking on air.

Address: Kailasagiri, Rushikonda

2. Hop-on Hop-off Bus ride

The HoHo bus service takes tourists on a drive around cities to various tourist spots. The drive goes through scenic roadways and includs stos at various tourist favorite destinations like Thotlakonda, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and many more. The Bus tickets cost Rs 250 for adults and Rs 100 for kids above 5 years old.

Boarding location: Ram Krishna Beach

3. Kailasagiri

Perched on a hill top, this park offers a panormic 360° view. With facilities like canteens, snack stalls, sitting spaces both open and shaded, and a variety of activities including the tourist attract the statue of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva, toy train ride, slides and games for kids, ropeway, view point, and a beautiful park in the foothills.

Address: Kailasagiri, Rushikonda

4. Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple TTD

This stunning temple perched on a hill top overlooks the Bay of Bengal with its grand lightening set up and interior. The temples architectural design is inspired by the ancient Dravidian temple design, giving it the aura of historic temples.

Address: Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple TTD, beside Gitam College, Rushikonda.

5. Visakha Museum

One of the most underrated places to explore, this place displays someof the historic gems of Vizag, including astronomy tools from Gode Venkata Jaggarows private astronomy laboratory, ancient typewriter, chess boards made out of ivory, among many other historic artifacts on display.

Address: Visakha Museum, opposite Palm Beach Hotel, Dutch Layout, Kirlampudi.

Recently, Vizag has been making headlines for the redevelopment projects and new developments slated for the year 20206. MP Sribharat has promised the redevelopment of Kailasagiri, which is set to get an extra toytrain, better roads and parking facilities and additonal canteens. Vizag is set to take the centre in 20206, with various projects underway to boost tourism.

