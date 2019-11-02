Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner: Who do you think will win the title?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has reached its grand finale. With five contestants- Baba Bhaskar, Ali Reza, Sreemukhi, Rahul Sipligunj, and Varun Sandesh- battling it out to be crowned as the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, the stakes seem to be on the rise as the show builds towards the final episode. The winner of the show will be adjudged on the basis of votes garnered from the viewers over the past few days.

Coming to a grand conclusion

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, 105 days after it first went on air, is all set to come to a grand conclusion. Hosted by popular actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, the reality show has raked in impressive TRPs, keeping the audience hooked for the best part of it. Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, which started off with 15 contestants on board initially, will soon have the winner announced. To mark the occasion, the organisers have reportedly lined up an exciting lineup of activities for the grand finale. As per sources, a special guest too is expected to grace the event.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu final?

The viewers can watch the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 on Star MAA. Alternatively, they can also catch the action on online streaming app Hotstar.

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu winner poll:

With the voting lines for the finale of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu already closed, speculations are rife as to who would be winning the coveted title. In the poll below, let us know who do you think will be walking home with the crown this year.