Life is short, perhaps too short to watch long Korean dramas! But these short and sweet Korean dramas with unique plotlines will keep you hooked without losing out on your busy schedule. That said, here is list of K-dramas that you binge in a day!

1. My Name

Yoon Ji-woo (Han) is a witness to her father’s brutal murder. She is not ready to let her father’s murder go without getting revenge. So, she gets trained under a drug dealer and later infiltrates the police force to find out the truth behind the murder. With just eight episodes, My Name is a must-watch revenge drama.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Bloodhounds

Kim Gun Woo, is a professional boxer, in order to pay his debt, enters into a world of danger! He becomes the bodyguard of a loan shark. This south Korean action drama captures the fight of two boxers against a ruthless moneylender.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Page Turner

Yoon Yoo-seul is a piano prodigy who lost her sight in an accident. Now, she is struggling to adjust to this unfortunate change in her life. With only three episodes, this drama musical drama set in a high school. The plot twist at the climax makes it worth watching.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Weak Hero Class 1

Yeon Shi-eun is a model student with a top rank at school. However, he is in danger as he tries to survive in a school full of bullies. Amid this chaos, he befriends Soo Ho and Bum Seok. Can there friendship be enough to fight against on going violence?

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Pork Cutlets

Baekgu is a male dog loved by all the female dogs of Onghwa village. He is a father to many puppies, and villagers are tired of this ‘Casanova’ dog. Meanwhile, Jeong Ja-Wang is chief of the village who is married to Shin-Ae and a father of 3 sons. Because of her husband’s wish to have a daughter, Shin Ae is pregnant again. Villagers decides to neutralise both Ja-Wang and Baekgu. With only two episodes, Pork Cutlets is in the list of one of the shortest and most hilarious Korean Dramas.

OTT Platform: Viki

6. Celebrity

Seo Ah-ri is a simple saleswoman thrown into a world of fame. She soon finds out that being an influencer is nothing but diving into a world of jealousy and betrayal. She tries to expose how influencers buy followers and their involvement in scams, harassment, drugs and even murder. With twelve episodes, Celebrity is a South Korean Thriller drama which will make you rethink the world of social media influencers.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Sound of Magic

Things become magical only when you believe in it. Yoon Ah-yi, is an impoverished student at Sewoon High School. Unlike her wealthy classmates, life is not a cakewalk for her. She never believed in miracles until she met Ri Eul, a magician who wants to remain a child even though he is an adult. This drama will take you to a world of magic and mystery.

OTT Platform: Viki

8. Doona!

Won-Jun is a college student who falls head over heels for a well established K-pop idol. Adapted from the webtoon, ‘The Girl Downstairs’, this explores the world of K-pop idols and their struggles, while establishing a great chemistry between the main leads.

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. The Silent Sea

Set in a futuristic world where planet Earth is suffering from a lack of water and food resources, a group of soldiers embark on a mission to the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. This Korean thriller with its suspenseful plotline, tries to portray humankind after the great apocalypse.

OTT Platform: Netflix

