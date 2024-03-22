In the recent series of events, Sandhya Aqua, a significant player in the shrimp industry, has found itself embroiled in controversy at Visakhapatnam Port. However, amidst the unfolding situation, the company’s response to the allegations is beginning to surface, revealing its stance in the face of adversity.

Founded in 2005, Sandhya Aqua has been recognized for its unwavering adherence to ethical practices and stringent quality standards within the industry. Situated in Andhra Pradesh, India, the company has built a formidable reputation for its unwavering commitment to excellence. Nevertheless, recent developments have presented formidable challenges to its esteemed standing.

Sandhya Aqua’s recent expansion into modern technology with the establishment of a state-of-the-art shrimp feed plant in Kathipudi, West Godavari District, underscored its dedication to innovation. Collaborating with ICC, Brazil, for the procurement of “Star Yeast 370,” a crucial component in shrimp feed production, demonstrated the company’s unwavering emphasis on sourcing high-quality materials. The acquisition of 25,000 kgs of dry yeast, accompanied by upfront payment, showcased Sandhya Aqua’s confidence in ICC, Brazil’s reliability.

However, amidst routine operations, allegations of narcotics trafficking surfaced, casting a dark shadow over the company’s previously untarnished reputation. Intelligence from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), communicated through Interpol, Germany, implicated a container en route from Santos Port, Brazil, to Visakhapatnam. Sandhya Aqua vehemently denied any involvement, vehemently emphasizing its steadfast commitment to ethical business conduct.

Following extensive investigations and raids by CBI, Sandhya Aqua emerged with its integrity intact. Its premises, including residential quarters, offices, and processing factories, remained unblemished by any wrongdoing. Additionally, the widespread use of ICC, Brazil’s dry yeast in feed mills across India, further corroborated Sandhya Aqua’s assertion of innocence. Samples have been dispatched for confirmatory testing by CBI, as the relentless pursuit of truth continues.

As the situation unfolds, Sandhya Aqua urges media outlets to uphold objectivity and refrain from succumbing to sensationalism. The company remains resolutely committed to transparency and cooperation, fervently advocating for a fair and impartial resolution to the ongoing investigation.