If the usual beach strolls and movie nights are starting to feel a bit too familiar, and the once-hidden gems are now everyone’s go-to spots, it might be time to try something different. This June, Visakhapatnam has an interesting set of exclusive events that could add something new to your routine, whether it’s wellness through yoga or a dose of laughter through stand-up comedy. Here’s a list of things to do in Vizag this June.

1. Participate in the Yoga Day with Prime Minister Modi In Vizag

As Visakhapatnam is set to host one of the biggest International Yoga Day events in the country this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations along the picturesque RK Beach stretch.

Organised under the ‘YogAndhra-2025’ initiative, this event aims to bring together over 2.5 lakh participants for Vizag alone, potentially setting a new world record. So, make sure to get up early to witness this historic event in Vizag.

Date: June 21, 2025

Venue: RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam

2. Attend Multiple Comedy Shows

Rajasekhar Mamidanna Live

Rajasekhar Mamidanna, one of Telugu comedy’s rising stars, is returning to Visakhapatnam with his trademark wit and clean humour. Known for his smart crowd work and observational comedy, this family-friendly show is a great way to unwind. Having previously toured with his hit special ‘Thoughts and Feelings,’ his new set is expected to be just as hilarious and relatable.

Date: June 8, 2025, at 6:00 P.M

Venue: Alluri Seetharama Raju Vignana Kendram

Register at: BookMyShow

Rahul Dua’s “Allow Me!”

One of India’s most popular comedians, Rahul Dua, is bringing his new stand-up special, “Allow Me!”, to Vizag.

Known for his dry humour and sharp delivery, Dua’s act touches on everything from relationships to life’s absurdities. His fanbase has been growing rapidly across the country, and this is your chance to catch his comedy live on stage.

Date: June 27, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Venue: Alluri Seetharama Raju Vignana Kendram

Register at: District

3 . Attend the Swiftchella

Taylor Swift fans in Vizag are in for a treat. Swiftchella is a themed fan concert celebrating Taylor’s biggest hits, from “Love Story” to “Cruel Summer.” This community-driven event promises a lively experience with music, fan merch, themed decor, and more. Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or just want to enjoy a night of fun pop anthems, this event should be on your bucket list of things to do in Vizag this month.

Date: June 28, 2025

Venue: To be announced (Stay updated on our Instagram for the latest details )

Register at: BookMyShow – Swiftchella

4. Visit Exhibitions and Fairs

Indian Designer’s Haat – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

The Indian Designer’s Haat Exhibition returns to Visakhapatnam this June, bringing with it a curated showcase of contemporary ethnic wear, bridal couture, lifestyle accessories, and handcrafted jewellery.

With designers from across India participating, shoppers can expect unique festive collections, designer deals, and a premium fashion experience. The exhibition also offers giveaways like free silver coins and gift vouchers on purchases.

Dates: June 13 to 14, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Venue: Hotel Novotel, Varun Beach

Register at: IDH Exhibition

India International Mega Trade Fair 2025

The Mega Trade Fair is one of the largest consumer and business expos in the city, featuring an expansive collection of products including electronics, decor, kitchenware, home improvement, and lifestyle items. With vendors and manufacturers from across India and abroad, this is an ideal event for shoppers and business professionals alike.

It’s also a great family outing spot with food stalls and entertainment zones. making it one of the best events to attend in Vizag.

Dates: June 13 to 23, 2025

Venue: Gadiraju Palace, Visakhapatnam

Register at: MegaTradeFair.com

5. Attend the National e-Governance Conference 2025

For all the digital visionaries in Vizag thinking about what to do this month, the 28th National Conference on e-Governance, hosted in Visakhapatnam, is your destination.

This event focuses on the theme “e-Governance for Good Governance”, a two-day event which will bring together policymakers, technocrats, and digital experts to discuss and showcase innovations in governance technology. Professionals from both the Government and non-government sectors are allowed to participate by registering on the official website.

(Note: Though this event allows the general public to participate, authorised approval is required to attend the event.)

Dates: June 9 to 10, 2025

Venue: Hotel Novotel, Varun Beach

Whether you’re looking to change your routine by doing Yoga or to enjoy a night filled with good comedy, June in Vizag offers a variety of things to do and explore.

Keep in mind that most of these events require registration, so make sure to sign up in advance

