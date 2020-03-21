Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said that only one corona positive case(COVID-19) has been registered in the district so far.
Of the twelve suspects admitted to the Chest Hospital, Visakhapatnam until the 20th March, only one has been tested positive. The test results for eleven Covid-19 suspects in the Visakhapatnam are currently awaited. On the 21st March, two more Covid-19 suspect cases came into light and the reports were to be submitted.
Coronavirus(COVID-19) control room numbers :
0891 – 2501233, 0891 – 2501244, 0891 – 2501255
