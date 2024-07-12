With a brand new, exciting selection of new releases dropping on our favorite OTT platforms today, the weekend is shaping up to be an entertaining one. From medical dramas to coming-of-age stories, this lineup has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these fresh releases!

Here is a list of 14 new movies and web series releasing today on OTT to brighten up the end of your week:

1. Karataka Damanaka

One of the most anticipated releases, Karataka Damanaka was released on OTT today as a special birthday treat for actor Shiva Rajkumar. The film, featuring Priya Anand, Nishvika Naidu, Rangayana Raghu, Rockline Venkatesh, and P Ravi Shankar, follows the adventures of two conmen, Virupaksha and Balaraju. Sent to Nandikoluru by their former jail warden, they are tasked with persuading his parents to leave the village for the city in exchange for a reduction in their sentence.

Upon arriving in Nandikoluru, Virupaksha and Balaraju discover that the villagers are struggling to secure essential amenities like water due to conflicts with the local MLA. The film explores how the two conmen assist the villagers while navigating their own personal journeys and finding love.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Showtime Season 1: Part 2

The series, Showtime, touches on the theme of nepotism in Bollywood. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana and Naseeruddin Shahand Mouni Roy in lead roles, the series narrates the story of Raghu Khanna, the son of a successful film-maker, Vicky Khanna. Viktor bypasses his son and appoints his granddaughter as the heir to his production house, Viktory Studios. This leads Raghu Khanna to reclaim the legacy he believes rightfully belongs to him.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

3. Kakuda

This horror-comedy film, “Kakuda,” features a town ensnared by a time-stopping curse. Three residents encounter a ghost that forces them to confront their beliefs about superstition, tradition, and love. One of the most eagerly-anticipated movies releasing on OTT this week, Kakuda stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

4. Maharaja

After his home is burglarized, a barber embarks on a quest for vengeance, cryptically informing the police that his “lakshmi” has been taken. This leaves them puzzled as to whether he’s referring to a person or an object. Follow along as the barber goes on a journey to reclaim the elusive “lakshmi”.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Blame the Game

Directed by Marco Petry, the German film Blame the Game, or Spielabend, is a romantic comedy-drama film. Pia invites her new boyfriend, Jan, to her usual game night. However, when Pia’s ex shows up unexpectedly, the evening takes a tense turn, raising the stakes for everyone involved. If you’re looking for a light yet dramatic watch, this might be one of the new movies releasing on OTT this week to tune into.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Pill

Pill delves into the dark side of the Indian pharmaceutical industry through the eyes of Dr Prakash, a dedicated medical professional committed to ethical practices. The story follows Prakash and three others as they bravely take on the powerful pharmaceutical giant, Forever Cure. Together, they aim to uncover the corrupt network of pharma companies, middlemen, and doctors that impacts the common man’s access to genuine medicine.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

7. 36 Days

Farah, a mysterious tenant, moves into a new neighbourhood in Goa, where the residents are harbouring dark secrets of their own. Her arrival awakens ghosts of the past, and what follows is a twisted maze of love, lies, deciet, and murder.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

8. Exploding Kittens

This animated comedy series, inspired by the popular card game, portrays the timeless struggle between good and evil, featuring God and the Devil incarnated as talking cats clashing on Earth. The series stars the voices of Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata.

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. Dr Death Season 2

This anthology series dramatizes the true stories of ambitious doctors whose unethical practices resulted in catastrophic consequences for their patients. The second season chronicles the rise and fall of real-life disgraced Italian thoracic surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. It unveils how Macchiarini conducted experimental surgeries on patients—most of whom later died—without scientific basis, deceived the medical community into supporting his actions, and manipulated his ex-fiancée. Coming to Peacock today, Dr Death is one of those dark OTT releases that will keep you gripped through the weekend.

OTT Platform: Peacock

10. Me

Ben Vasani, a 12-year-old with shape-shifting superpowers, navigates adolescence and his newly blended family with the help of his stepsister Max. This 10-episode series follows his journey of self-discovery.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

11. Lobola Man

Lobola Man is a romantic comedy that centers on Ace Ngubeni, a shrewd and charming man posing as a skilled lobola negotiator. Though highly skeptical of love, Ngubeni becomes entangled in a deal that spirals into chaos, threatening to unravel his carefully crafted persona.

OTT Platform: Netflix

12. Pariah

Going straight into the ‘movies with an impact’ watchlist, this new Bengali movie, releasing on OTT this week, portrays a man who lives alone and has a quick temper, known for his outspoken stance against the mistreatment of stray dogs. The narrative highlights his battle against the dog trafficking mafia and underscores the importance of protecting those who cannot speak for themselves.

OTT Platform: Hoichoi

13. Agnisakhsi

Disney+ Hotstar is set to debut its first long-format Telugu series, Agnisakshi, featuring the well-known television duo Arjun Ambati and Aishwarya Pisse. Agnisakshi explores the emotional journey of Shankar, a devoted police officer grappling with the loss of a family member. His life changes dramatically when he meets Gowri, a young woman struggling with her own grief and her failed attempt to follow in her father’s footsteps as a police officer. Their lives become intertwined through a mysterious murder.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

14. Mandakini

Mandakini is a Malyalam-language film that centers on Aromal and Ambili, a newlywed couple who face unforeseen challenges on their wedding night. The situation intensifies when Ambili, portrayed by Anarkali Marikar, accidentally drinks alcohol and discloses a startling secret about a past romance.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Let us know which of these new releases coming out on OTT today you’re most excited about. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.