Alfredo Pasta with its creamy texture is a comforting dish for many. If a soft, smooth, velvety texture with melted parmesan and butter is what you are craving, then this dish will not disappoint you. On that note, here are a few places in Visakhapatnam that serve scrumptious Alfredo Pasta!

1. Upland Bistro

If you want to fall in love with pasta, then try Upland Bistro’s Alfredo Pasta. Tossed in creamy buttery partigiano sauce, it is one of the top-rated pastas in Swiggy from Visakhapatnam.

Price: Rs 388/-

Place: Siripuram

2. Flying Spaghetti Monster

Other than the infamous Chocolate Bomb, one of the most frequented restaurants for White Sauce Pasta is Flying Spaghetti Monster, AKA FSM, in Visakhapatnam. Their Alfredo Pasta, with butter, parmesan cheese, and garlic, is one of Vizagite’s favourite comforting foods!

Price: Rs 380/-

Place: Waltair Up

3. Gluttons Garage

With a cosy ambience and unique fusion foods, Gluttons Garage offers delicious creamy pastas. The best part is that you can customize your Alfredo pasta with either penne or spaghetti and top it with mushrooms, cheese, shrimp, chicken or paneer.

Price: Rs 370/-

Place: Beach Road

4. Fresh Choice Patisserie

If you love veg pasta, then Fresh Choice Patisserie is a place for you! The Alfredo veg pasta made with freshly cut vegetables, makes your tummy full and soothes your soul.

Price: Rs 396/-

Place: Siripuram

5. Brew n Bistro

Brew n Bistro’s delicious Alfredo is filled with the goodness of veggies. Cooked with broccoli, baby corn, carrot, bell peppers and served with garlic bread, it is a must-have pasta in Visakhapatnam.

Price: Rs 299/-

Place: Lawsons Bay Colony

To all the Pasta lovers out there, Visakhapatnam has plenty of places to satisfy your creamy Alfredo pasta cravings. So, next time you’re in the mood for comfort food, head to one of these cosy cafes and dive into a delicious plate of Alfredo Pasta!

Also read- Start your day right with these best sandwich spots in Visakhapatnam!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food-related articles.