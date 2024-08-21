In a thrilling celebration of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the beloved Telugu film *Indra* is making a grand return to theaters on August 22, 2024, in a newly re-mastered 4K version. This re-release, timed perfectly with the Megastar’s special day, promises to captivate both loyal fans and movie enthusiasts across the Telugu States, including Visakhapatnam.

Vyjayanthi Movies has heightened the anticipation with a dynamic promotional campaign, featuring exclusive limited-edition merchandise like t-shirts. The buzz surrounding the film is palpable, with advance ticket sales already causing a stir, resulting in sold-out shows in many locations. Fans are eagerly gearing up to relive the magic of this blockbuster.

In Visakhapatnam, fans have planned a special screening at Melody Theatre on August 22 at 6:15 pm, where they’ll celebrate with music, dance, and confetti to honor Chiranjeevi. Additionally, Vyjayanthi Movies has announced another celebration in Vizag on August 24, as shared in an official post on X.

Theatres across Vizag, including:

– AVR Saptagiri 2K: Chittivalasa

– Cinepolis: Sreekanya Cineglitz, Madhurawada

– INOX: CMR Central, Gajuwaka

– INOX: CMR Central, Maddilapalem

– INOX: Varun Beach, Beach Road

– INOX: Vizag Chitralaya Mall

– Kameswari AC Laser 4K Projection Dolby Atmos: Vizag

– Kinnera AC Laser 4K Projection 7.1 Ultrasound: Vizag

– Sree Rama Theatre 4K Dolby Atmos: Vizag

– Sri Melody 4K Dolby Atmos: Vizag

– Sukanya Complex: Vizag

are preparing for packed audiences.

As part of Vyjayanthi Movies’ 50 Golden Years celebration, they are re-releasing *Indra* following their recent success with *Kalki 2898 AD*. The film, featuring Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre alongside Chiranjeevi, is already generating significant excitement, with houseful signs popping up in several areas and rapidly filling remaining shows.

The re-release of *Indra* is expected to break box office records once again. Advance bookings, available through the BookMyShow app, have been brisk. Reports indicate that over 12,000 tickets were sold within the first twenty hours, generating an estimated ₹40 lakhs in revenue from Hyderabad alone. Demand is so high that early morning shows at RTC Cross Roads, scheduled between 7 AM and 8 AM, are completely sold out.

With additional shows being added to accommodate the overwhelming response, *Indra* is set to make a major impact with this re-release. Directed by the acclaimed B. Gopal, *Indra* is an action-packed thriller focusing on clan conflicts in a remote village, with Chiranjeevi delivering a standout performance as the righteous taxi driver, Indra.

