The uncontrollable rise in the Covid(coronavirus, Covid-19) cases demands our attention. The deadly pandemic has created an atmosphere of panic in the whole district. With more than 5000 active cases, it becomes important to be precisive with preventative measures. It should be our moral obligation to help those in need. If you are someone looking for helpline numbers in Vizag, we have all the information in one place.

City Helpline Phone Number GVMC Control Room +918912501233, +918912501244, +918912501255 Helpline for COVID-19 Positive People from Visakhapatnam 1800 4250 0002, 1800 599 24365 Telemedicine 1800 4250 0002, 1800 599 24365 Emergency COVID Support – 24×7 104 Emergency COVID Support +918297104104 State Control Room Number +918662410978 King-George Hospital (KGH) CSR COVID Special Ward +918912564891, +918912564895, +918912564991

Incase, you are looking for any further information you can contact the Visakhapatnam District Medical And Health Officer through +918912731717.

Oxygen tanks are the most important tool to fight for patients against Covid19. The below are the numbers and names of suppliers who are providing Oxygen tanks. The respective areas are also mentioned

Oxygen Cylinders Suppliers Phone Number Oxygen Cylinders Suppliers +919676412867 MVV Ozone, Anil, Madhurawada +919704619962 Coromandal Gas Company, Mohan Krishna +919394777070, +919399914467 Vingas Industries Pvt Ltd. +919849129996 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. +919987005090 Bombay Gas Light Stores 0891 664 6806

If you suspect symptoms for the novel coronavirus, get yourself immediately checked. Early detection of Covid 19 virus would help speed up the treatment. Mentioned below are contact numbers of labs that provide home sample collection and testing in Vizag district .

Note: The below mentioned consulting are paid services.

RTPCR Test At Home Phone Number Sridhar (RT-PCR) +918074799220, +917013362711 Q-path Labs +918912554544, +918912554546 Manmadha Manmadha Apollo Diagnostics +919848967000 Amarnadh +91 7396194648

Walk-In Covid 19 testing service providers in Visakhapatnam district are as follows:

Private Covid Testing Facilities Phone Number Quantum Speciality Diagnostics +918912731999, +918912731899, +917569696236 Vijaya Medical Center, Arilova +918912555111, +918912555222, +918912724455, +918912725566 Vijaya Diagnostic Center, Jagadamba +918912560667, +918790433441, +918790433442 Vijaya Diagnostic Center, Gopalapatnam +918912560669, +918790433440, +918790433447 Lucid Medical Diagnostics, Maharanipeta +918914807766

Ambulance Service Phone Number Stanplus Red Ambulance +919550005111 Ravanmma Ambulance Service +917947306147 Jai Hanuman Ambulance Service +919866868863, +919866868890 Raju Ambulance Service +919849663360, +919059868459 Mahesh Ambulance Service +919121245073 Sraddha Ambulance Service +918912797878 Sagar Kanka Durga Ambulance Services +919502102051, +917947306185

Remdesivir -remdesivir Vizag Government Support (Fulfills Requests Obtained Upto 12 Noon) +919133896969 (Only on WhatsApp – click to send a Message on WhatsApp)

C&F Agents & Stockists

Remdesvir (Covifor) Phone Number M/s Somnath Medical Visakha Pharmaceutical Visakha Pharmaceutical +919849116978

Remdesvir (Cipremi) Phone Number M/s Paramount Medical Agencies +919849112421 M/s Aurobindo Drugs +919491444768 M/s Vardhaman Specialities +919849185987 M/s Seshabalajee Medi Solutions +918977727979





Tocilizumab (Acterma) Phone Number M/s Aurobindo Drugs +919491444768 M/s Sai Krishna Agencies +918916670712 M/s Paramount Medical Agencies +919849112421 M/s Vardhaman Specialities +919849185987

Remdesvir Hetero Helpline: 18001034696, +919320985814 (6 AM to 10 PM)

Food is an integral part, if you wish to avail doorstep food delivery from the below mentioned numbers. Select services based on the service providers according to your respective areas.

House of Dosas, Kirlampudi Layout: +919908843045, +919848522056

Home Food: +919908077979 (GPay – +919985401601)

Cafe Coastal, BS Layout: +919000790791

Mantris Hotel, Balaji Nagar: +918886681925, +918886377718

Happyoi, Lawsons Bay Colony: +919866869090

Vivana Hotel, Siripuram: +917337337202, +917337337206

Ganapathi Sweets and Restaurant, Daba Gardens: +919849544470, +919491026858

Hotel P L Grand, Siripuram: +919948810494, +916303800669

Fityon, Akkayapalem: +917989331782, +918341877422

Swap, MVP Colony: +916281355487

If you are someone that has already recovered from Covid-19, become a Corona warrior. All you need to do is register at the respective portals.

https://tinyurl.com/VizagPlasmaDonors, http://rotarybloodbankvizag.org/ , https://www.yovizag.com/register-covid-19-plasma-donors-in-vizag/

It is important that in times of need to create awareness. Share all the prime information and resources to help those in need.