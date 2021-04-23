The uncontrollable rise in the Covid(coronavirus, Covid-19) cases demands our attention. The deadly pandemic has created an atmosphere of panic in the whole district. With more than 5000 active cases, it becomes important to be precisive with preventative measures. It should be our moral obligation to help those in need. If you are someone looking for helpline numbers in Vizag, we have all the information in one place.
|City Helpline
|Phone Number
|GVMC Control Room
|+918912501233, +918912501244, +918912501255
|Helpline for COVID-19 Positive People from Visakhapatnam
|1800 4250 0002, 1800 599 24365
|Telemedicine
|1800 4250 0002, 1800 599 24365
|Emergency COVID Support – 24×7
|104
|Emergency COVID Support
|+918297104104
|State Control Room Number
|+918662410978
|King-George Hospital (KGH) CSR COVID Special Ward
|+918912564891, +918912564895, +918912564991
Incase, you are looking for any further information you can contact the Visakhapatnam District Medical And Health Officer through +918912731717.
Oxygen tanks are the most important tool to fight for patients against Covid19. The below are the numbers and names of suppliers who are providing Oxygen tanks. The respective areas are also mentioned
|Oxygen Cylinders Suppliers
|Phone Number
|Oxygen Cylinders Suppliers
|+919676412867
|MVV Ozone, Anil, Madhurawada
|+919704619962
|Coromandal Gas Company, Mohan Krishna
|+919394777070, +919399914467
|Vingas Industries Pvt Ltd.
|+919849129996
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.
|+919987005090
|Bombay Gas Light Stores
|0891 664 6806
If you suspect symptoms for the novel coronavirus, get yourself immediately checked. Early detection of Covid 19 virus would help speed up the treatment. Mentioned below are contact numbers of labs that provide home sample collection and testing in Vizag district .
Note: The below mentioned consulting are paid services.
|RTPCR Test At Home
|Phone Number
|Sridhar (RT-PCR)
|+918074799220, +917013362711
|Q-path Labs
|+918912554544, +918912554546
Manmadha
|Manmadha
|Apollo Diagnostics
|+919848967000
|Amarnadh
|+91 7396194648
Walk-In Covid 19 testing service providers in Visakhapatnam district are as follows:
|Private Covid Testing Facilities
|Phone Number
|Quantum Speciality Diagnostics
|+918912731999, +918912731899, +917569696236
|Vijaya Medical Center, Arilova
|+918912555111, +918912555222, +918912724455, +918912725566
|Vijaya Diagnostic Center, Jagadamba
|+918912560667, +918790433441, +918790433442
|Vijaya Diagnostic Center, Gopalapatnam
|+918912560669, +918790433440, +918790433447
|Lucid Medical Diagnostics, Maharanipeta
|+918914807766
|Ambulance Service
|Phone Number
|Stanplus Red Ambulance
|+919550005111
|Ravanmma Ambulance Service
|+917947306147
|Jai Hanuman Ambulance Service
|+919866868863, +919866868890
|Raju Ambulance Service
|+919849663360, +919059868459
|Mahesh Ambulance Service
|+919121245073
|Sraddha Ambulance Service
|+918912797878
|Sagar Kanka Durga Ambulance Services
|+919502102051, +917947306185
Remdesivir -remdesivir Vizag Government Support (Fulfills Requests Obtained Upto 12 Noon) +919133896969 (Only on WhatsApp – click to send a Message on WhatsApp)
C&F Agents & Stockists
|Remdesvir (Covifor)
|Phone Number
|M/s Somnath Medical
Visakha Pharmaceutical
|Visakha Pharmaceutical
|+919849116978
|Remdesvir (Cipremi)
|Phone Number
|M/s Paramount Medical Agencies
|+919849112421
|M/s Aurobindo Drugs
|+919491444768
|M/s Vardhaman Specialities
|+919849185987
|M/s Seshabalajee Medi Solutions
|+918977727979
|Tocilizumab (Acterma)
|Phone Number
|M/s Aurobindo Drugs
|+919491444768
|M/s Sai Krishna Agencies
|+918916670712
|M/s Paramount Medical Agencies
|+919849112421
|M/s Vardhaman Specialities
|+919849185987
Remdesvir Hetero Helpline: 18001034696, +919320985814 (6 AM to 10 PM)
Food is an integral part, if you wish to avail doorstep food delivery from the below mentioned numbers. Select services based on the service providers according to your respective areas.
- House of Dosas, Kirlampudi Layout: +919908843045, +919848522056
- Home Food: +919908077979 (GPay – +919985401601)
- Cafe Coastal, BS Layout: +919000790791
- Mantris Hotel, Balaji Nagar: +918886681925, +918886377718
- Happyoi, Lawsons Bay Colony: +919866869090
- Vivana Hotel, Siripuram: +917337337202, +917337337206
- Ganapathi Sweets and Restaurant, Daba Gardens: +919849544470, +919491026858
- Hotel P L Grand, Siripuram: +919948810494, +916303800669
- Fityon, Akkayapalem: +917989331782, +918341877422
- Swap, MVP Colony: +916281355487
If you are someone that has already recovered from Covid-19, become a Corona warrior. All you need to do is register at the respective portals.
https://tinyurl.com/VizagPlasmaDonors, http://rotarybloodbankvizag.org/ , https://www.yovizag.com/register-covid-19-plasma-donors-in-vizag/
It is important that in times of need to create awareness. Share all the prime information and resources to help those in need.
