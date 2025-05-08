Have you ever imagined what Visakhapatnam looked like a century ago? While reading about its history is fascinating, actually seeing those bygone days brings a whole new perspective – and you can! A rare video by Excell Productions online features raw footage of Vizag in the 1920s and 1930s, shot by none other than Maharajah Sir Goday Narayana Gajapathi Rao, KCIE – the last Maharajah of Vizag!

Using his 16mm camera, Sir Goday captured everyday life in the city, showcasing not just the elite circles of the Zamindari royals and British residents, but also the ordinary citizens of Vizag.

His recordings provide a vivid window into a quieter, slower side of the city, with peaceful streets, sparsely populated by pedestrians and the occasional early motorcar.

Among the many locations visible in the video are Ross Hill, Dolphin’s Nose, St Aloysius School, CBM High School, and Ganneru veedhi in Burujupeta. Ganneru veedhi, as it is now known today, was in fact a ‘Gunners street’ that housed the artillerymen (Gunners) deployed by the British Raj. In the video, the street appear largely empty, save for a few walkers and a couple of cars. Motorcars had only started arriving in the city in the preceding decades and were primarily owned by Zamindars and British families. According to The Madras Almanac (1921), some of the vintage vehicles registered in Vizag around that time included Darracq, Oldsmobile, De Dion, FN Touring Car, Napier, Fort, Humber, Austin, and Clement Talbot.

The footage also takes you through the entertainment and public life of Vizag in the 1920s. You can spot scenes of working-class residents, a Holi celebration, and a snake charmer drawing an excited crowd of children. A segment shows a British hunting party heading to Chintapalli, reflecting the popular colonial pastime of shikar (hunting). One clip captures British etiquette in action, with a gentleman politely helping a lady down from a car.

A notable feature in the video is the Rani Chandramani Devi Government Hospital, which back then was the Lakshmi Vilas Palace. The palace belonged to Rani Chandramani Devi of Chemudu, the eldest daughter of the Zamindar of Bissamcuttack and the wife of Raja Vyricherla Narayana Gajapathi Raju of Chemudu. Moved by the suggestion of a physician who treated her chronic back pain, she transformed the residence into a 20-bed children’s hospital – a generous gesture remembered to this day. The hospital admitted only children aged 12 years and below for the treatment of polio and orthopaedic conditions.

Also included are snippets of family picnics from that period. Popular picnic spots in those days included Valley Gardens (Loca Thota), Yarada Beach, Seethammadhara, and Simhachalam Valley Gardens. Destinations such as Mudasarlova and Gambheeram Gedda, being farther from the city, required four-wheelers to access and were less frequented by the general public.

One remarkable aerial shot captures an overhead view of Vizag from a private plane, showing a vast landscape covered in greenery and open fields. During an interview segment in the film, Raja of Daspalla, Purna Chandra Deo Bhanj, recalls how areas like Jagadamba Junction, Yellammathota, and Daba Gardens were once dense forests. Even stretches between places like Chinna Waltair and Andhra University were surrounded by jungle. Watch the full video here:

The Man Behind the Lens: Sir Goday Narayana Gajapathi Rao, KCIE

Sir Goday Narayana Gajapathi Rao was admired for his philanthropy, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to the public good across communities and religions in Vizag. His generosity shaped much of the city’s early development.

He donated land to the London Missionary Society (LMS) near Goday Vari Veedhi, donated to St Aloysius Industrial School, LMS Vizagapatam High School (now CBM High School), Hope Hall Girls’ School, and Turner’s Choultry, funded Waltair Gymkhana Golf Pavilion, houses for the homeless, community wells and water tanks, and supported daily meals for the poor. He also established schools specifically to educate Telugu girls and even gifted the building for the Victoria Caste and Gosha Hospital.

His family contributed over half the funding for the Civil Hospital and also donated the land for Vizagapatam Medical College. He built water fountains and sponsored key health initiatives in the city.

His own residence, called The Mahal, was located in the Goday Vari Veedhi area of Old Vizag. His horse and carriage stables were further down the same street, near the site of Select Talkies.

This rare footage is a moving historical document that brings the essence of 1920s Vizag to life through its people, places, customs, and transformations. It’s a must-watch for anyone who loves this city or is curious about its storied past.

